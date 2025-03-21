Linux Candy: Clairvoyant is a fortune teller

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.

Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.

There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.

Clairvoyant is a simple program that’s like a magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller. It’s free and open source software.

Installation

We evaluated Clairvoyant with Manjaro, an Arch-based Linux distribution.

There’s a package available in Manjaro’s Official Repositories which means we don’t need to build the program. We installed it with Pamac, Manjaro’s GUI installer.

If you’re using a different distro, we recommend installing the software with Flatpak, an open source containerized package format similar to Snap. The developer supports the Flatpak. There’s also an unofficial Snap available which isn’t supported.

In Operation

This is probably the simplest program we’ve looked at for a long while. Before starting the program, you ask yourself a question. Start the program, and you’ll be given an answer. The responses are inspired by a real magic 8 ball.

If you don’t like the answer, just press “Ask Again” to be given a different answer. There are positive, neutral, and negative responses.

Summary

Clairvoyant is a toy. There’s no AI, no tech wizardry.

Website: github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant

Support:

Developer: Cassidy James Blaede

License: GNU General Public License v3.0

Clairvoyant is written in Vala. Learn Vala with our recommended free books and free tutorials.

Complete list of articles in this series: