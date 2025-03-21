Linux Candy

Linux Candy: Clairvoyant is a fortune teller

Other, Reviews

Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.

Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivolous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative.

There’s a diverse range of programs included in this series. Programs such as eDEX-UI and Variety are actually highly practical programs. ASCIIQuarium has soothing and relaxing qualities for your desktop. Other programs included in this series (such as lolcat, cacafire) are included purely for their decorative qualities. And then there’s some really fun software that just raises a smile or two.

Clairvoyant is a simple program that’s like a magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller. It’s free and open source software.

Installation

We evaluated Clairvoyant with Manjaro, an Arch-based Linux distribution.

There’s a package available in Manjaro’s Official Repositories which means we don’t need to build the program. We installed it with Pamac, Manjaro’s GUI installer.

Clairvoyant installation

If you’re using a different distro, we recommend installing the software with Flatpak, an open source containerized package format similar to Snap. The developer supports the Flatpak. There’s also an unofficial Snap available which isn’t supported.

In Operation

This is probably the simplest program we’ve looked at for a long while. Before starting the program, you ask yourself a question. Start the program, and you’ll be given an answer. The responses are inspired by a real magic 8 ball.

Answer from Clairvoyant

If you don’t like the answer, just press “Ask Again” to be given a different answer. There are positive, neutral, and negative responses.

Summary

Clairvoyant is a toy. There’s no AI, no tech wizardry.

Website: github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant
Support:
Developer: Cassidy James Blaede
License: GNU General Public License v3.0

Clairvoyant is written in Vala. Learn Vala with our recommended free books and free tutorials.

Complete list of articles in this series:

Linux Candy
ASCIIQuariumEmbrace marine life from the terminal with beautiful ASCII art
ASCII Art ConverterA small utility that converts images into ASCII art
BobRossQuotesCollection of quotes from Bob Ross
BoxesCommand line ASCII boxes
BuohOnline strips comics reader
cacafireColor ASCII fire
catclockxclock with an enhanced cat mode
cbonsaiGenerate bonsai trees in the terminal
christmasfetchFestive cheer on the desktop
chucknorrisChuck Norris jokes in your terminal
cornyjokesCorny jokes for the terminal
CMatrixncurses program that simulates the display from “The Matrix”
ctreeA Christmas tree right on your terminal
eDEX-UISci-fi computer terminal emulator and system monitor
emojSimple tool that to find suitable emojis for pasting to your clipboard
EmoteModern popup emoji picker
EvolvotronInteractive generative art
FantasceneDynamic wallpaper changer
FondoFind beautiful wallpapers from Unsplash
gtiTypo-based curio inspired by Steam Locomotive
HollywoodFill your console with Hollywood melodrama technobabble
lifecyclerAquarium right in your terminal
linuxwaveGenerate music from the entropy of Linux
lolcatRainbows and unicorns
No More SecretsRecreates the data decryption effect from the Sneakers movie
nookPlays Animal Crossing hourly themes on the hour
nyancatTerminal-based Pop Tart Cat Animation
onekoAnimal chasing fun
pipes.shAnimated pipes terminal screensaver
ponysaycowsay reimplemention for ponies
projectMMusic visualizer originally based on Milkdrop
pscircleA different take on the venerable ps command
PyBonsaiGenerates procedural ASCII art trees
pyjokesOne line jokes for programmers
PywalGenerate color schemes on the fly (not actively developed)
RelaxatorRelax to soothing sounds
Rusty AquariumMonitoring by visualization
Steam LocomotiveC program written in 295 lines. It's harmless fun
TernimalAnimated lifeform in the terminal
terminal-parrotParty parrot time
tetrisTile-matching puzzle video game in your terminal
VarietyWallpaper manager with many desktops and wallpaper sources
WallGenGenerate HQ poly wallpapers with a few arguments.
WallpaperDownloaderDownload, change, and manage wallpapers
wallustCreate 16 color palettes
xcowsayDisplays a cow on your desktop with message
XDecorationsAdd some festive cheer to your desktop
XScreenSaverFramework and collection of screensavers
yosayLike cowsay but with less cow
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Read our Comment FAQ.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments