14 Best Free and Open Source Media Players

Watching TV and films on computers running Linux is commonplace. Most Linux distributions ship at least one media player. But there are lots of high quality alternatives out there.

Wondering which media player we recommend? Here’s our verdict on the best free and open source media players. To qualify for inclusion as a media player, the open source software must meet our minimum standards as both a video and audio player. To avoid bamboozling readers, we’ve kept the number of featured media players to a sizeable number.

We include both console and graphical media players. Here’s our verdict with our legendary rating chart.

Let’s explore the 14 media players at hand. Click the links in the table below to learn more about each media player.

Media Players VLC Cross-platform multimedia player and framework mpv Media player for the command line. libmpv is used by many front-ends QMPlay2 Qt based video and audio player MPlayer Movie player which runs on many systems SMPlayer Qt based MPlayer front-end Parole Modern simple media player based on the GStreamer framework GridPlayer Play multiple videos simultaneously Videos Movie player for the GNOME desktop based on GStreamer Kaffeine Simple, easy to use, full featured media player clapper GNOME media player built using GJS with GTK4 toolkit Dragon Player Multimedia player with a focus on simplicity rather than features xine Video player for playing CDs, DVDs, BluRays and VCDs. Glide Simple and minimalistic media player QtAV Cross-platform multimedia framework based on Qt and FFmpeg

Linux is endowed with many quality open source audio players which we cover separately in these articles: Graphical Music Players and Terminal-Based Music Players.

We don’t include media centers in this article as they are covered in this roundup: Best Free and Open Source Media Centers.

We have also excluded front-ends to mpv. This is because they are covered in this separate roundup.