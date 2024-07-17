Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Notepad

Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.

However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, the now-abandoned Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.

Windows Notepad is a simple text editor for Windows; it creates and edits plain text documents.

Notepad is proprietary software and is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. GNOME Text Editor

GNOME Text Editor is the default text editor for the GNOME desktop environment. It’s a simple text editor that focuses on session management.

It works hard to keep track of changes and state even if you quit the application.

2. Mousepad

Mousepad is a simple text editor for the Xfce desktop environment.

The project’s target is an editor for quickly editing text files, not a development environment or an editor with a huge bunch of plugins.

3. FeatherPad

FeatherPad is a lightweight Qt plain-text editor for Linux.

It is independent of any desktop environment.

4. Nota

Nota is a very small text editor that lets you browse, create and edit text files.

It’s designed for desktop and mobile computers.

5. CorePad

CorePad is a document editor for C Suite, a minimalistic application suite to cover all the basic day to day tasks.

6. Pluma

Pluma is a small and lightweight UTF-8 text editor for the MATE environment. It started as a fork of Gedit, back then the text editor for the GNOME 2 environment.

We’ve restricted our selection to simple GUI text editors. We’ve also published this roundup which includes other simple GUI text editors.

There are hundreds of other text editors for a myriad of uses. Check out the Text Editors section in our Documents roundups.

