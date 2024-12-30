Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Disk Cleanup

Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.

However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, the now-abandoned Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.

Microsoft Disk Cleanup is a computer maintenance utility included in Microsoft Windows designed to free up disk space.

Disk Cleanup is built into Windows and is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. Czkawka

Czkawka is an app that finds duplicate files, big files, empty files, similar images, and much more.

Czkawka offers two separate frontends consisting of a GTK graphical interface and a command-line interface.

2. BleachBit

BleachBit is a useful and easy-to-use graphical utility that frees disk space, and helps to guard your privacy. For example, the software will delete caches used by software, delete logs, and empty junk from your system. On the privacy front, the software deletes cookies (including tracking cookies), clears your internet history, and much more.

3. dupeGuru

dupeGuru is a cross-platform GUI tool to find duplicate files in a system. It has three modes, Standard, Music and Picture, with each mode having its own scan types and unique features.

