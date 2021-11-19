Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft To Do

Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.

However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.

This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives to products and services offered by Microsoft.

Microsoft To Do is a cloud-based task management application. It allows users to manage their tasks from a smartphone, tablet and computer.

There are lots of alternatives to Microsoft To Do but many of them are proprietary software. Remember that for this series we’re confining our recommendations to open source alternatives.

What are our recommendations?

1. Task Coach

Task Coach is a simple, open source todo manager to keep track of personal tasks and todo lists. Often, tasks and other things todo consist of several activities.

Task Coach is designed to deal with composite tasks. In addition, it offers effort tracking, categories, and notes.

2. Makagiga

Makagiga is a free, open source, easy-to-use, cross-platform application for doing a variety of tasks, such as text editing, todo listing, RSS reading, and simple image viewing.

3. Planner

Planner lets you collect your ideas and organize them. It offers good calendar functionality, as well as the ability to visualize events and effectively plan your day.

4. Getting Things GNOME!

Getting Things GNOME! (GTG) is a personal tasks and TODO list items organizer for the GNOME desktop environment inspired by the Getting Things Done (GTD) methodology. GTG is designed with flexibility, adaptability, and ease of use in mind so it can be used as more than just GTD software.

All articles in this series:

