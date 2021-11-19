Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft To Do

Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.
However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.
This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives to products and services offered by Microsoft.
Microsoft To Do is a cloud-based task management application. It allows users to manage their tasks from a smartphone, tablet and computer.
There are lots of alternatives to Microsoft To Do but many of them are proprietary software. Remember that for this series we’re confining our recommendations to open source alternatives.
What are our recommendations?
1. Task Coach
Task Coach is a simple, open source todo manager to keep track of personal tasks and todo lists. Often, tasks and other things todo consist of several activities.
Task Coach is designed to deal with composite tasks. In addition, it offers effort tracking, categories, and notes.
2. Makagiga
Makagiga is a free, open source, easy-to-use, cross-platform application for doing a variety of tasks, such as text editing, todo listing, RSS reading, and simple image viewing.
3. Planner
Planner lets you collect your ideas and organize them. It offers good calendar functionality, as well as the ability to visualize events and effectively plan your day.
4. Getting Things GNOME!
Getting Things GNOME! (GTG) is a personal tasks and TODO list items organizer for the GNOME desktop environment inspired by the Getting Things Done (GTD) methodology. GTG is designed with flexibility, adaptability, and ease of use in mind so it can be used as more than just GTD software.
All articles in this series:
|Alternatives to Microsoft's Products and Services
|GitHub is a distributed version control and source code management functionality service.
|OneNote is a note-taking program for free-form information gathering and collaboration.
|Project lets you develop schedules, assign resource, track progress, manage budget, and more.
|Yammer is a social-networking platform for organizations.
|Bing offers search services, including web, video, image and map search products.
|OneDrive is a file hosting service and synchronization service.
|Outlook is a personal information manager that's primarily an email client.
|Office is a family of client software, server software, and services.
|Dynamics 365 is an enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management program.
|Visio is a diagramming and vector graphics application.
|Publisher is a desktop publishing application with focus on page layout and design.
|To Do is a cloud-based task management application
|Popular series
|New to Linux? Read our Linux for Starters series.
|The largest compilation of the best free and open source software in the universe. Supplied with our legendary ratings charts.
|Hundreds of in-depth reviews offering our unbiased and expert opinion on software.
|Alternatives to Google's Products and Services examines your options to migrate from the Google ecosystem with open source Linux alternatives.
|Alternatives to Microsoft's Products and Services recommends open source Linux software.
|Alternatives to Adobe Cloud is a new series looking at free and open source alternatives to products available from Adobe Cloud's subscription service.
|Essential Linux system tools looks at small, indispensable utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users.
|Linux utilities to maximise your productivity. Small, indispensable tools, useful for anyone running a Linux machine.
|Home computers became commonplace in the 1980s. Emulate home computers including the Commodore 64, Amiga, Atari ST, ZX81, Amstrad CPC, and ZX Spectrum.
|Now and Then examines how promising open source software fared over the years.
|Linux at Home looks at a range of home activities where Linux can play its part, making the most of our time at home, keeping active and engaged.
|Linux Candy opens up to the lighter side of Linux. Have some fun!
|Best Free Android Apps. There's a strict eligibility criteria for inclusion in this series
|These best free books accelerate your learning of every programming language
|These free tutorials offer the perfect tonic to the free programming books series
|Stars and Stripes is an occasional series looking at the impact of Linux in the USA
One comment
Thanks for spreading the word.