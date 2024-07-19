Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.

However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, the now-abandoned Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.

Microsoft PowerPoint is a powerful slide show presentation program. This is proprietary software and not available for Linux.

We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. ONLYOFFCE

ONLYOFFICE is a multifunctional cloud online office suite integrated with CRM system, document and project management toolset, Gantt chart and email aggregator.

ONLYOFFICE Presentation Editor works with PowerPoint presentations and can save them in PDF, PNG, JPG. PPTX, PPT, ODP, and PPSX files are also supported.

Create clear-cut schemes and sketches with autoshapes and SmartArt graphic, add customizable charts, tables, and equations for a distinct statistics display. Make your presentation more interactive with ready-made transitions and animations. Save your time: use Slide Master, group any number of objects and apply settings in bulk. There’s also an AI helper which offers a ChatGPT plugin.

2. LibreOffice Impress

LibreOffice Impress lets you create professional slide shows that can include charts, drawing objects, text, multimedia and a variety of other items.

The software is great for making on-screen slide shows, animation, slide transitions and has good multimedia support. There are templates to help you produce professional-looking slides. And there’s a good range of dynamic effects to make your slides sparkle such as animation and transition effects.

3. Calligra Stage

Calligra Stage is an easy to use yet still flexible presentation application. You can easily create presentations containing a rich variety of elements, from graphics to text, from charts to images. Calligra Stage is extensible through a plugin system, so it is easy to add new effects, new content elements or even new ways of managing your presentation.

4. Sozi

Sozi is a presentation tool for SVG documents.

Unlike in most presentation applications, a Sozi document is not organised as a slideshow, but rather as a poster where the content of your presentation can be freely laid out. Playing such a presentation consists in a series of translations, zooms and rotations that allow you to focus on the elements you want to show.

5. reveal.js

Although not a direct replacement for PowerPoint, reveal.js is worthy of recommendation.

The framework comes with a broad range of features including nested slides, Markdown support, Auto-Animate, PDF export, speaker notes, LaTeX support and syntax highlighted code.

