Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Visio

Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.

However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.

This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives to products and services offered by Microsoft.

Microsoft Visio is a diagramming and vector graphics application and is part of the Microsoft Office family.

Database modeling in Visio revolves around a Database Model Diagram (DMD)

Here’s our favorite free and open source alternatives to Visio.

1. Dia

Dia is designed to be much like the proprietary ‘Visio’. It can be used to draw many different kinds of diagrams. It offers special objects to help draw entity relationship diagrams, UML diagrams of various types, flowcharts, network diagrams, and simple circuits. It’s also possible to add support for new shapes by writing simple XML files, using a subset of SVG to draw the shape.

2. diagrams.net

Diagrams.net (previously known as draw.io) is an online and desktop diagram software. It’s used to draw flowcharts, network diagrams, block diagrams, electrical circuit diagrams to create UML, as an Er diagram tool, for design. It supports saving files to cloud services.

There’s a desktop version for Linux and other operating systems.

3. LibreOffice – Draw

LibreOffice is an open source software office suite developed by The Document Foundation that is compatible with other major office suites and available on a variety of platforms. It is a feature-packed and mature desktop productivity package.

One of the constituent application of the LibreOffice suite is LibreOffice Draw. This is a vector graphics editor and diagramming tool. It can also carry out operations on raster graphics (pixels) such as photographs. With Draw, users can create a wide variety of graphical images.

4. PlantUML

PlantUML is open source software used to draw UML diagrams, using a simple and human readable text description.

It uses Graphviz software to lay out its diagrams.

