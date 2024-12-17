Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Photos

Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.

However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, the now-abandoned Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.

Microsoft Photos is an image viewer and image organizer. It was first released with Windows 8 and remains under active development.

Photos is proprietary software and is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source software.

1. digiKam

digiKam is an advanced digital photo management application which makes importing and organizing digital photos a “snap”. The photos are organized in albums which can be sorted chronologically, by folder layout or by custom collections.

2. Regards

Regards is very different to your standard image viewer affair. The software offers much more than the typical program in this field.

There’s so much to like about Regards. Besides the huge support for a wide range of image formats, there’s excellent support for video files. The ability to treat videos like images is intriguing. We really like the OpenGL and OpenCL support which offers sublime performance when exploring a huge catalogue of images and files.

3 PhotoPrism

PhotoPrism is an AI-powered photos app for the decentralized web. It uses modern technologies to tag and find pictures. The software can be run at home, on a private server, or in the cloud.

One of the most interesting features of PhotoPrism is its AI-powered facial recognition. This lets you find pictures of your family and friends without any fuss or bother.

4. Photoview

Photoview is a simple and user-friendly photo gallery that’s made for photographers and aims to provide an easy and fast way to navigate directories, with thousands of high-resolution photos.

You configure Photoview to look for photos and videos within a directory on your file system. The scanner automatically picks up your media and start to generate thumbnail images to make browsing super fast.

For more traditional image viewers, Linux offers a huge range. Check out our Graphics compilation which includes lots of image viewers and image management tools.

All articles in this series: