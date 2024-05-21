Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Character Map

Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.
However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, the now-abandoned Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.
Character Map is a utility included with Microsoft Windows. This utility is used to view the characters in any installed font, to check what keyboard input is used to enter those characters, and to copy characters to the clipboard in lieu of typing them. Character Map is proprietary software and not available for Linux.
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
1. KCharSelect
KCharSelect is a tool to select special characters from all installed fonts and copy them in different format (Plain text, Unicode or HTML) into the clipboard.
2. gucharmap
GNOME Character Map (gucharmap) is a Unicode character map. This software allows characters to be displayed by unicode block or script type.
It includes brief descriptions of related characters and occasionally meanings of the character in question.
3. Characters
Characters is a simple utility to find and insert unusual characters. It allows users to quickly find the character sought by searching for keywords.
You can also browse characters by categories such as Punctuation, Currencies, Letters, Pictures, and more.
4. KFontview
KFontview is an application to view and install fonts.
You can use it as standalone program to preview and install a font downloaded from the internet. In the preview you can check that the font has all characters you need.
5. fontpreview
fontpreview is a simple command-line tool that lets you search for fonts and preview them with no fuss and bother.
