Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Windows Terminal

Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.

However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.

This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives to products and services offered by Microsoft.

Windows Terminal is billed as “a modern, fast, efficient, powerful, and productive terminal application for users of command-line tools and shells like Command Prompt, PowerShell, and WSL”. It offers multiple tabs, panes, Unicode and UTF-8 character support, a GPU accelerated text rendering engine, and custom themes, styles, and configurations.

Terminal is open source software but doesn’t run under Linux. Let’s explore the best free and open source alternatives.

1. Tabby

Tabby is an infinitely customizable cross-platform terminal app for local shells, serial, SSH and Telnet connections.

2. Hyper

Hyper creates a beautiful and extensible experience for command-line interface users, built on open web standards.

Hyper is built on HTML/CSS/JSS. Most of the speed and functionality of Hyper derives from xterm.js, a terminal front-end component written in Java.

3. urxvt

urxvt is a modern, Unicode-aware, colour vt102 terminal emulator intended as an xterm replacement that uses significantly less memory than a conventional xterm and many other Unicode supporting terminal emulators.

4. Alacritty

What distinguishes Alacritty from the vast majority of terminal emulators? It differentiates itself by offering GPU-acceleration combined with a minimal feature set.

These four terminal emulators are just our favourites. Linux has tons of open source emulators. For a wider range, check out this roundup.

