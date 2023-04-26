Machine Learning in Linux: GPT4All – local AI chat application

GPT4All Chat is a locally-running AI chat application powered by the GPT4All-J Apache 2 Licensed chatbot. The software lets you communicate with a large language model (LLM) to get helpful answers, insights, and suggestions.
The model runs on a local computer’s CPU and doesn’t require a net connection. No chat data is sent to external services.
This is free and open source cross-platform software.
Installation
We will take you through the simple steps of installing the Graphical User Interface (GUI) and the Command-Line Interface (CLI) versions.
GUI
Download the Linux installer with the command:
$ wget https://gpt4all.io/installers/gpt4all-installer-linux.run
Make the file executable:
$ chmod u+x gpt4all-installer-linux.run
Run the installer with the command:
$ ./gpt4all-installer-linux.run
By default GPT4ALL is installed to /opt/gpt4all but you can change the installation folder. You’ll see the following dialog box once you’ve specified the installation folder.
The GPT4All Chat installer decompresses a 3GB LLM model during the installation process which may take time on a slower machine.
On a fresh installation of Ubuntu 23.04 we also needed to install the libxcb-cursor package.
$ sudo apt install libxcb-cursor0
The GUI can then be started from Activities.
CLI
On a fresh installation of Ubuntu 23.04, we first need to install git.
$ sudo apt install git
Next clone the project’s GitHub directory:
$ git clone https://github.com/nomic-ai/gpt4all
Download the 4GB LLM model to the gpt4all/chat directory:
$ cd gpt4all/chat
$ wget https://the-eye.eu/public/AI/models/nomic-ai/gpt4all/gpt4all-lora-quantized.bin
Start the CLI with the command:
$ ./gpt4all-lora-quantized-linux-x86
