Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Calendar

Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.

However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, the now-abandoned Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.

Microsoft Calendar is a personal calendar application which offers synchronization with various calendar services.

Calendar is built into Windows and is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. Kalendar

Kalendar is a calendar application that allows you to manage your tasks and events. Kalendar supports both local calendars and online calendars including Nextcloud, Google Calendar, Outlook, and Caldav.

2. GNOME Calendar

GNOME Calendar is a simple and attractive calendar application designed for the GNOME desktop. By reusing the components which the GNOME desktop is build on, Calendar nicely integrates with the GNOME ecosystem.

3. calcurse

Maybe you’d prefer a CLI alternative?

calcurse is a calendar and scheduling application for the command line. It helps keep track of events, appointments and everyday tasks. A configurable notification system reminds user of upcoming deadlines, the curses based interface can be customized to suit user needs and a very powerful set of command line options can be used to filter and format appointments, making it suitable for use in scripts.

Personal Information Managers (PIMs) and other software also provide extensive calendar functionality. This roundup recommends useful calendar software. We strongly recommend NextCloud.

