12 Best Free and Open Source GUI-Based Calendar Software

For many of us, our calendar is a centre point of our life. We are seeing fewer households with a wall calender or a paper day planner to organize their schedule. Instead, more households have moved over to managing their life with a digital calendar helping them to keep track of events, appointments and everyday tasks.

As with countless other tools, you don’t need a proprietary hosted solution for your calendar needs. There might just be an open source project that’s a perfect fit.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 12 high quality open source graphical-based calendar software. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to manage their daily activities.

Let’s explore the 12 calendar applications at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources. Some of the applications are personal organizers including calendar, tasks, address book and other functionality. It makes sense to integrate a number of different functions into a single application.

GUI-Based Calendars Nextcloud Personal cloud storage, text editor, photo gallery, file share, calendaring Kontact PIM with good calendar support Evolution Provides integrated mail, address book and calendaring functionality Calindori Touch friendly calendar application Merkuro Calendar Kirigami-based calendar and task management application GNOME Calendar Simple and attractive calendar StarCalendar Full-featured international calendar Orage Graphical calendar for the Xfce Desktop Environment AgenDAV CalDAV web client which features an AJAX interface Events Adaptive calendar app for GNOME and Phosh Osmo Personal organizer with calendar, task manager and address book gsimplecal Simple and lightweight GTK calendar

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.