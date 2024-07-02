Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Firefly

Adobe is a large multinational computer software company with over 29,000 employees. Its flagship products include Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, XD, Acrobat DC, and the Portable Document Format (PDF). The products are wrapped up and marketed as the Creative Cloud, a subscription-only way of accessing more than 20 desktop and mobile apps and services for photography, design, video, web, UX, and more.

We are long-standing admirers of Adobe’s products. They develop many high quality proprietary programs. It’s true there are security and privacy concerns in relation to some of their products. And there’s considerable criticism attached to their pricing practices. But the real issue is Adobe Creative Cloud does not support Linux. And there’s no prospect of support forthcoming.

What if you are looking to move away from Adobe and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not tracked, monetised and attached to Adobe’s ecosystem. We only recommend free and open source alternatives. Our recommended software don’t necessarily replicate every feature of their Adobe counterparts but they offer sufficient functionality for many tasks.

Adobe Firefly is software which uses generative AI and simple text prompts to generate images. Its Firefly generative AI models are trained on licensed content, such as Adobe Stock, along with public domain content where copyright has expired, and images from Wikimedia.

Adobe Firefly is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend free and open source alternatives that run under Linux.

1. Easy Diffusion

Easy Diffusion offers a web user interface for Stable Diffusion. It is extremely easy to install and produces great results.

2. Stable Diffusion web UI

Stable Diffusion web UI is also a web interface for Stable Diffusion, implemented using Gradio library. It offers a dazzling array of features. Support for hypernetworks, Loras, DeepDanbooru integration, xformers, batch processing, a checkpoint merger are just a few of the things we love.

At the time of writing, the project has amassed a colossal 135,000 GitHub stars.

3. InvokeAI

InvokeAI is another awesome Stable Diffusion toolkit. It provides a streamlined process with various new features and options to aid the image generation process. The project has spent considerable effort finetuning the installation process as well as developing a convenient web interface and an interactive command line interface.

For more great free and open source machine learning tools, check out our roundup.

