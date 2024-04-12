Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Fill & Sign

Adobe is a large multinational computer software company with over 22,000 employees. Its flagship products include Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, XD, Acrobat DC, as well as the ubiquitous the Portable Document Format (PDF). Their products are wrapped up and marketed as the Creative Cloud, a subscription-only way of accessing more than 20 desktop and mobile apps and services for photography, design, video, web, UX, and more.

We are long-standing admirers of Adobe’s products. They develop many high quality proprietary programs. It’s true there are security and privacy concerns in relation to some of their products. And there’s considerable criticism attached to their pricing practices. But the fundamental issue regarding Adobe Creative Cloud is that Linux isn’t a supported platform. And there’s no prospect of support forthcoming.

What if you are looking to move away from Adobe and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not tracked, monetised and attached to Adobe’s ecosystem. We only recommend free and open source alternatives. Our recommended software don’t necessarily replicate every feature of their Adobe counterparts but they offer sufficient functionality for many tasks.

Adobe Fill & Sign lets users fill out PDF documents on a smartphones and tablet and share them directly with others.

Fill & Sign is proprietary software. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. JSignPdf

JSignPdf is a Java application which adds digital signatures to PDF documents.

It can be used as a standalone application or as an Add-On in OpenOffice.org.

2. LibreSign

LibreSign is a web application for electronic signatures (e-Sign). It lets you simplify your digital signatures and document management.

Its development began at the beginning of 2020, in the midst of the pandemic.

