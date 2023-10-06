Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Bridge

Adobe is a large multinational computer software company with over 22,000 employees. Its flagship products include Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, XD, Acrobat DC, as well as the ubiquitous the Portable Document Format (PDF). Their products are wrapped up and marketed as the Creative Cloud, a subscription-only way of accessing more than 20 desktop and mobile apps and services for photography, design, video, web, UX, and more.

We are long-standing admirers of Adobe’s products. They develop many high quality proprietary programs. It’s true there are security and privacy concerns in relation to some of their products. And there’s considerable criticism attached to their pricing practices. But the fundamental issue regarding Adobe Creative Cloud is that Linux isn’t a supported platform. And there’s no prospect of support forthcoming.

What if you are looking to move away from Adobe and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not tracked, monetised and attached to Adobe’s ecosystem. We only recommend free and open source alternatives. Our recommended software don’t necessarily replicate every feature of their Adobe counterparts but they offer sufficient functionality for many tasks.

Adobe Bridge is a creative asset manager that lets you preview, organise, edit and publish multiple creative assets quickly and easily.

Adobe Bridge is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. digiKam

digiKam is an advanced digital photo management application which makes importing and organizing digital photos a “snap”. The photos are organized in albums which can be sorted chronologically, by folder layout or by custom collections.

2. Regards

Regards is very different to your standard image viewer affair. The software offers much more than the typical program in this field.

There’s so much to like about Regards. Besides the huge support for a wide range of image formats, there’s excellent support for video files. The ability to treat videos like images is intriguing. We really like the OpenGL and OpenCL support which offers sublime performance when exploring a huge catalogue of images and files.

