Adobe Lightroom

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Lightroom

Graphics, Software

Adobe is a large multinational computer software company with over 22,000 employees. Its flagship products include Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, XD, Acrobat DC, and the Portable Document Format (PDF). The products are wrapped up and marketed as the Creative Cloud, a subscription-only way of accessing more than 20 desktop and mobile apps and services for photography, design, video, web, UX, and more.

We are long-standing admirers of Adobe’s products. They develop many high quality proprietary programs. It’s true there are security and privacy concerns in relation to some of their products. And there’s considerable criticism attached to their pricing practices. But the real issue is Adobe Creative Cloud does not support Linux. And there’s no prospect of support forthcoming.

What if you are looking to move away from Adobe and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not tracked, monetised and attached to Adobe’s ecosystem. We only recommend free and open source alternatives. Our recommended software don’t necessarily replicate every feature of their Adobe counterparts but they offer sufficient functionality for many tasks.

Adobe Photoshop LightroomAdobe Lightroom (officially Adobe Photoshop Lightroom) is a creative image organization and image manipulation software. Its main uses include importing/saving, viewing, organizing, tagging, editing, and sharing large numbers of digital images.

What are the best free and open source alternatives?

1. darktable

darktable is a free and open-source photography application software and raw developer. It comprises a subset of image editing operations specifically aimed at non-destructive raw image post-production.

The software is primarily focused on improving a photographer’s workflow by facilitating the handling of large numbers of images.

Darktable

2. RawTherapee

RawTherapee is a RAW converter and digital photo processing software. All changes can be applied and batch processed at a convenient time.

RawTherapee
Click image for full size

3. digiKam

digiKam is an advanced digital photo management application which makes importing and organizing digital photos a “snap”. The photos are organized in albums which can be sorted chronologically, by folder layout or by custom collections.

digiKam
Click image for full size

4. LightZone

LightZone is a digital photo editor software application. Its main purpose is to handle the workflow when handling images in various RAW formats.

Rather than using layers in the way that other photo editors do, LightZone lets the user build up a stack of tools which can be rearranged, readjusted, turned off and on, and removed from the stack.

LightZone
Click for full size image

5. Shotwell

Shotwell is a personal photo manager.

With Shotwell users can quickly and easily import, organise, edit and view pictures. And users can share your favourite snaps on all popular photo sites and social networks.

Shotwell
Click image for full size

All articles in this series:

Alternatives to Adobe's Products
Adobe PhotoshopPhotoshop is a raster graphics editor with multiple layers, masks, alpha compositing.
Adobe IllustratorIllustrator is a vector graphics editor and design tool.
Adobe InDesignIndesign is a desktop publishing and page layout designing application.
Adobe Premiere ProPremiere Pro is a timeline-based video editing tool.
Adobe AnimateAnimate is a multimedia authoring and computer animation.
Adobe Photoshop LightroomLightroom is a creative image organization and image manipulation
Popular series
Linux for StartersNew to Linux? Read our Linux for Starters series.
Free and Open Source SoftwareThe largest compilation of the best free and open source software in the universe. Supplied with our legendary ratings charts.
Linux ReviewsHundreds of in-depth reviews offering our unbiased and expert opinion on software.
Alternatives to GoogleAlternatives to Google's Products and Services examines your options to migrate from the Google ecosystem with open source Linux alternatives.
MicrosoftAlternatives to Microsoft's Products and Services recommends open source Linux software.
AdobeAlternatives to Adobe Cloud is a new series looking at free and open source alternatives to products available from Adobe Cloud's subscription service.
Linux System ToolsEssential Linux system tools looks at small, indispensable utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users.
Linux ProductivityLinux utilities to maximise your productivity. Small, indispensable tools, useful for anyone running a Linux machine.
Home Computer EmulatorsHome computers became commonplace in the 1980s. Emulate home computers including the Commodore 64, Amiga, Atari ST, ZX81, Amstrad CPC, and ZX Spectrum.
Now and ThenNow and Then examines how promising open source software fared over the years.
Linux at HomeLinux at Home looks at a range of home activities where Linux can play its part, making the most of our time at home, keeping active and engaged.
Linux CandyLinux Candy opens up to the lighter side of Linux. Have some fun!
Best Free Android AppsBest Free Android Apps. There's a strict eligibility criteria for inclusion in this series
Programming BooksThese best free books accelerate your learning of every programming language
Programming TutorialsThese free tutorials offer the perfect tonic to the free programming books series
Stars and StripesStars and Stripes is an occasional series looking at the impact of Linux in the USA
Share this article

One comment

Share your Thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.