Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Lightroom

Adobe is a large multinational computer software company with over 22,000 employees. Its flagship products include Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, XD, Acrobat DC, and the Portable Document Format (PDF). The products are wrapped up and marketed as the Creative Cloud, a subscription-only way of accessing more than 20 desktop and mobile apps and services for photography, design, video, web, UX, and more.

We are long-standing admirers of Adobe’s products. They develop many high quality proprietary programs. It’s true there are security and privacy concerns in relation to some of their products. And there’s considerable criticism attached to their pricing practices. But the real issue is Adobe Creative Cloud does not support Linux. And there’s no prospect of support forthcoming.

What if you are looking to move away from Adobe and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not tracked, monetised and attached to Adobe’s ecosystem. We only recommend free and open source alternatives. Our recommended software don’t necessarily replicate every feature of their Adobe counterparts but they offer sufficient functionality for many tasks.

Adobe Lightroom (officially Adobe Photoshop Lightroom) is a creative image organization and image manipulation software. Its main uses include importing/saving, viewing, organizing, tagging, editing, and sharing large numbers of digital images.

What are the best free and open source alternatives?

1. darktable

darktable is a free and open-source photography application software and raw developer. It comprises a subset of image editing operations specifically aimed at non-destructive raw image post-production.

The software is primarily focused on improving a photographer’s workflow by facilitating the handling of large numbers of images.

2. RawTherapee

RawTherapee is a RAW converter and digital photo processing software. All changes can be applied and batch processed at a convenient time.

3. digiKam

digiKam is an advanced digital photo management application which makes importing and organizing digital photos a “snap”. The photos are organized in albums which can be sorted chronologically, by folder layout or by custom collections.

4. LightZone

LightZone is a digital photo editor software application. Its main purpose is to handle the workflow when handling images in various RAW formats.

Rather than using layers in the way that other photo editors do, LightZone lets the user build up a stack of tools which can be rearranged, readjusted, turned off and on, and removed from the stack.

5. Shotwell

Shotwell is a personal photo manager.

With Shotwell users can quickly and easily import, organise, edit and view pictures. And users can share your favourite snaps on all popular photo sites and social networks.

All articles in this series:

