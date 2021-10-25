Adobe llustrator

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Illustrator

Adobe is a large multinational computer software company with over 22,000 employees. Its flagship products include Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, XD, Acrobat DC, and the Portable Document Format (PDF). The products are wrapped up and marketed as the Creative Cloud, a subscription-only way of accessing more than 20 desktop and mobile apps and services for photography, design, video, web, UX, and more

We are long-standing admirers of Adobe’s products. They develop many high quality proprietary programs. It’s true there are security and privacy concerns in relation to some of their products. And there’s considerable criticism attached to their pricing practices. But the real issue is Adobe Creative Cloud does not support Linux. And there’s no prospect of support forthcoming.

What if you are looking to move away from Adobe and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not tracked, monetised and attached to Adobe’s ecosystem. We only recommend free and open source alternatives. Our recommended software don’t necessarily replicate every feature of their Adobe counterparts but they offer sufficient functionality for many tasks.

Adobe IllustratorAdobe Illustrator is a vector graphics editor and design program.

The software lets you create everything from web and mobile graphics to logos, icons, book illustrations, product packaging, and billboards.

What are the best free and open source alternatives?

1. Inkscape

Inkscape is an excellent tool for illustrators, designers, artists, and web designers.

It offers a great range of drawing tools, a powerful text tool, bezier and spiro curves, all combined with a wide file format compatibility.

Inkscape sports capabilities similar to Abode Illustrator. Unlike Illustrator, Inkscape is free and open source software. Say goodbye to subscription software.

2.sK1

sK1 is an open source cross-platform vector graphics editor. The major feature of sK1 is a professional precise printing and prepress ready PDF output.

Sadly the lead developer of sK1 recently passed away from COVID-19.

3. SVG-edit

SVG-edit is a fast, open source, web-based, JavaScript-driven SVG drawing editor that works in any modern browser.

4. LibreOffice Draw

LibreOffice is an open source software office suite developed by The Document Foundation that is compatible with other major office suites and available on a variety of platforms. It is a feature-packed and mature desktop productivity package.

One of the constituent application of the LibreOffice suite is LibreOffice Draw. This is a vector graphics editor and diagramming tool. It can also carry out operations on raster graphics (pixels) such as photographs. With Draw, users can create a wide variety of graphical images.

