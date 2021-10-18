Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Photoshop

Adobe is a large multinational computer software company with over 22,000 employees. Its flagship products include Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, XD, Acrobat DC, as well as the ubiquitous the Portable Document Format (PDF). Their products are wrapped up and marketed as the Creative Cloud, a subscription-only way of accessing more than 20 desktop and mobile apps and services for photography, design, video, web, UX, and more.

We are long-standing admirers of Adobe’s products. They develop many high quality proprietary programs. It’s true there are security and privacy concerns in relation to some of their products. And there’s considerable criticism attached to their pricing practices. But the fundamental issue regarding Adobe Creative Cloud is that Linux isn’t a supported platform. And there’s no prospect of support forthcoming.

What if you are looking to move away from Adobe and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not tracked, monetised and attached to Adobe’s ecosystem. We only recommend free and open source alternatives. Our recommended software don’t necessarily replicate every feature of their Adobe counterparts but they offer sufficient functionality for many tasks.

Adobe Photoshop is a raster graphics editor. Photoshop can edit and compose raster images in multiple layers and supports masks, alpha compositing and several color models including RGB, CMYK, CIELAB, spot color, and duotone.

Photoshop uses its own PSD and PSB file formats to support these features.

What are the best free and open source alternatives?

1. GIMP

GIMP stands for the GNU Image Manipulation Program, a freely distributed program for photo retouching, image composition and image authoring.

GIMP offers artists the features and flexibility to create truly original artwork.

The software sports a large feature set. It can be used as a simple paint program, an expert quality photo retouching program, an online batch processing system, a mass production image renderer, an image format converter, and much more.

2. Krita

Krita is a professional free and open source painting program. It’s made by artists that want to see affordable art tools for everyone.

Krita is really sublime open source software. It’s very easy to use, intuitive, and offers features and tools for a wide range of digital painting.

We particularly admire its excellent support for displaying brushes, its highly customizable user interface, and easy editing.

3. MyPaint

MyPaint is an open source paint program with dynamic brushes for graphic tablets.

This is a pressure sensitive Wacom tablet paint program. A number of prominent artists use this software.

