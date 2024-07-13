Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe FrameMaker

Adobe is a large multinational computer software company with over 29,000 employees. Its flagship products include Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, XD, Acrobat DC, and the Portable Document Format (PDF). The products are wrapped up and marketed as the Creative Cloud, a subscription-only way of accessing more than 20 desktop and mobile apps and services for photography, design, video, web, UX, and more.

We are long-standing admirers of Adobe’s products. They develop many high quality proprietary programs. It’s true there are security and privacy concerns in relation to some of their products. And there’s considerable criticism attached to their pricing practices. But the real issue is Adobe Creative Cloud does not support Linux. And there’s no prospect of support forthcoming.

What if you are looking to move away from Adobe and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not tracked, monetised and attached to Adobe’s ecosystem. We only recommend free and open source alternatives. Our recommended software don’t necessarily replicate every feature of their Adobe counterparts but they offer sufficient functionality for many tasks.

Adobe FrameMaker is a document processor designed for writing and editing large or complex documents, including structured documents.

FrameMaker is proprietary software and is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. ONLYOFFICE

ONLYOFFICE is a software office suite and ecosystem of collaborative applications. It consists of online editors for text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, forms and PDFs, and the room-based collaborative platform.

2. LibreOffice

LibreOffice is another awesome software office suite which provides Writer (word processing), Calc (spreadsheets), Impress (presentations), Draw (vector graphics and flowcharts), Base (databases), and Math (formula editing).

3. LyX

LyX is an advanced open source document processor. It is called a “document processor”, because unlike standard word processors, LyX encourages an approach to writing based on the structure of documents, not their appearance.

Based on a document preparation system for TeX typesetting, LyX can handle documents ranging from books, notes, theses to articles in refereed journals. It also supports right-to-left languages such as Arabic, Farsi, and Hebrew.

LyX is very popular among technical authors and scientists for its advanced mathematical modes. However, it is also frequently used by social scientists, as it features polished bibliographic database integration and multiple file managing and organizing features.

LyX can also be used for desktop publishing.

There are many other document processors available for Linux. Here’s our roundup of the ones we like the most.

