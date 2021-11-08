Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Adobe Premiere Pro

Adobe is a large multinational computer software company with over 22,000 employees. Its flagship products include Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Premiere Pro, XD, Acrobat DC, and the Portable Document Format (PDF). The products are wrapped up and marketed as the Creative Cloud, a subscription-only way of accessing more than 20 desktop and mobile apps and services for photography, design, video, web, UX, and more
We are long-standing admirers of Adobe’s products. They develop many high quality proprietary programs. It’s true there are security and privacy concerns in relation to some of their products. And there’s considerable criticism attached to their pricing practices. But the real issue is Adobe Creative Cloud does not support Linux. And there’s no prospect of support forthcoming.
What if you are looking to move away from Adobe and embark on a new world of online freedom, where you are not tracked, monetised and attached to Adobe’s ecosystem. We only recommend free and open source alternatives. Our recommended software don’t necessarily replicate every feature of their Adobe counterparts but they offer sufficient functionality for many tasks.
Adobe Premiere Pro is a timeline-based video editing software application developed by Adobe Inc.
The software is published as part of the Adobe Creative Cloud licensing program.
What are our recommended open source alternatives?
1. OpenShot
OpenShot Video Editor is a non-linear video editor for Linux, built with Python, GTK, and the MLT Framework. The developers’ goal is to create an easy-to-use, powerful, non-linear video editor, with a focus on “User Interface”, “Work flow”, and “Stability”.
OpenShot supports commonly used video compression formats that are supported by FFmpeg, including WebM (VP9), AVCHD (libx264), HEVC (libx265), and audio codecs such as mp3 (libmp3lame) and aac (libfaac). The program can render MPEG4, ogv, Blu-ray, and DVD video, and Full HD videos for uploading to Internet video web sites.
2. Kdenlive
Kdenlive is a non linear video editor for the KDE desktop environment. The software provides project management and editing tools while relying on a separate rendering program (currently Piave) to perform the editing operations.
Kdenlive is built on Qt and the KDE Frameworks libraries. Most of the video processing is done by the MLT Framework, which relies on many other open source projects like FFmpeg, frei0r, movit, ladspa, sox, etc.
3. Shotcut
Shotcut is another popular cross-platform video editor sporting a great interface.
Shotcut supports hundreds of audio and video formats and codecs thanks to FFmpeg. No import is required which means native editing, plus multi-format timelines, resolutions and frame-rates within a project. Frame accurate seeking are supported for many video formats.
4. Blender
Targeted at media professionals and artists, Blender can be used to create 3D visualizations, stills as well as broadcast and cinema quality video, whilst the incorporation of a real-time 3D engine allows for the creation of 3D interactive content for stand-alone playback. Blender has a huge variety of uses including modelling, animating, rendering, texturing, skinning, rigging, weighting, non-linear editing, scripting, compositing, post-production and much more.
Blender has a robust feature set similar in scope and depth to other high-end 3D software.
5. Pitivi
Built upon the GStreamer multimedia framework, Pitivi aims to be an intuitive and flexible video editor that integrates well with GNOME and can appeal to newbies and professionals alike.
All articles in this series:
|Alternatives to Adobe's Products
|Photoshop
|Raster graphics editor with multiple layers, masks, alpha compositing
|Illustrator
|Vector graphics editor and design
|Indesign
|Desktop publishing and page layout designing
|Premiere Pro
|Timeline-based video editing
|Popular series
|New to Linux? Read our Linux for Starters series.
|The largest compilation of the best free and open source software in the universe. Supplied with our legendary ratings charts.
|Hundreds of in-depth reviews offering our unbiased and expert opinion on software.
|Alternatives to Google's Products and Services examines your options to migrate from the Google ecosystem with open source Linux alternatives.
|Alternatives to Microsoft's Products and Services recommends open source Linux software.
|Alternatives to Adobe Cloud is a new series looking at free and open source alternatives to products available from Adobe Cloud's subscription service.
|Essential Linux system tools looks at small, indispensable utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users.
|Linux utilities to maximise your productivity. Small, indispensable tools, useful for anyone running a Linux machine.
|Home computers became commonplace in the 1980s. Emulate home computers including the Commodore 64, Amiga, Atari ST, ZX81, Amstrad CPC, and ZX Spectrum.
|Now and Then examines how promising open source software fared over the years.
|Linux at Home looks at a range of home activities where Linux can play its part, making the most of our time at home, keeping active and engaged.
|Linux Candy opens up to the lighter side of Linux. Have some fun!
|Best Free Android Apps. There's a strict eligibility criteria for inclusion in this series
|These best free books accelerate your learning of every programming language
|These free tutorials offer the perfect tonic to the free programming books series
|Stars and Stripes is an occasional series looking at the impact of Linux in the USA
One comment
OpenShot is all I need for my purposes. I run Linux and Windows, and it runs under both operating systems.