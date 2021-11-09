Getting Started with Docker: Portainer CE

There are some great tools that make Docker easier to use.

One of our favourites is Portainer. It’s a lightweight and easy to use management UI that lets us easily manage our different Docker environments. Its simple graphical interface is accessed with a web browser. The community edition is free and open source software. Portainer works with Docker, Docker Swarm and Kubernetes. It can be deployed in the cloud on prem or at the edge.

Portainer supports a wide range of features for managing the Docker containers, such as managing the creation and deletion of Swarm services, user authentication, authorizations, connecting, executing commands in the console of running containers, and viewing containers’ logs.

Portainer consists of a single container that can run on any cluster.

Install Portainer CE

Portainer consists of two elements, the Portainer Server, and the Portainer Agent. Both elements run as lightweight Docker containers on a Docker engine. Let’s go through the simple steps to install the server.

Make sure you are running the latest version of Docker and have sudo access to the machine that’s hosting the Portainer Server instance (or have performed the steps detailed here).

1. Create the volume that Portainer Server uses to store its database

$ docker volume create portainer_data

2. Download and install the Portainer Server container

Issue the following command:

$ docker run -d -p 8000:8000 -p 9443:9443 --name portainer --restart=always -v /var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock -v portainer_data:/data portainer/portainer-ce:latest

Here’s a short video showing what happens when you issue the command. There’s a slight delay after the command shows.

Portainer generates and uses a self-signed SSL certificate to secure port 9443.

3. Check that the Portainer Server container is running

$ docker ps

sde@ganges:~$ docker ps CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES c48c8f295688 portainer/portainer-ce:latest "/portainer" 2 minutes ago Up 2 minutes 0.0.0.0:8000->8000/tcp, :::8000->8000/tcp, 0.0.0.0:9443->9443/tcp, :::9443->9443/tcp, 9000/tcp portainer

The output confirms the container is running.

4. Create an admin user

Point your web browser to the address https://localhost:9443 and you are prompted to create the initial administrator user. Here’s what you’ll see.

Complete the fields and click the Create user button.

