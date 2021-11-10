Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Publisher

Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.

However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.

This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives to products and services offered by Microsoft.

Microsoft Publisher is a desktop publishing application from Microsoft. Its focus is placed on page layout and design rather than text composition and proofing.

Use text, photos and links to make professional publications personal. The software lets you publish by email, PDF, XPS, or high-quality prints. Publisher is available as part of a subscription of Microsoft 365. It’s expensive and proprietary. What are the best free and open source alternatives?

1. Scribus

Scribus is an open-source desktop publishing (DTP) program that allows the creation of page layouts with text, graphics, photos and other visual elements.

Scribus is designed for flexible layout and typesetting, and the ability to prepare files for professional quality image setting equipment.

2. LibreOffice

LibreOffice is an open source software office suite developed by The Document Foundation that is compatible with other major office suites and available on a variety of platforms. It is a feature-packed and mature desktop productivity package.

One of the constituent application of the LibreOffice suite is LibreOffice Draw. This is a vector graphics editor and diagramming tool. It can also carry out operations on raster graphics (pixels) such as photographs. With Draw, users can create a wide variety of graphical images.

3. Inkscape

Inkspace isn’t really a graphical layout program. But it works in XML (SVG format, an open, industry-standard XML-based format for vector graphics developed by the W3C organisation). And it can keep images and other binary assets external of the design file.

4. LyX

LyX is an advanced open source document processor. It is called a “document processor”, because unlike standard word processors, LyX encourages an approach to writing based on the structure of documents, not their appearance.

Based on a document preparation system for TeX typesetting, LyX can handle documents ranging from books, notes, theses to articles in refereed journals. It also supports right-to-left languages such as Arabic, Farsi, and Hebrew.

All articles in this series:

