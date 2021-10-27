Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Dynamics 365

Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.

However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.

This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives to products and services offered by Microsoft.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a product line of enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management intelligent business applications.

What are the best open source alternatives?

1. ERPNext

ERPNext is a cost-effective ERP solution to run your business using on-demand, software-as-a-service platform. This is a full featured business management solution that helps SMEs to record all the business transactions in one system. ERPNext offers modules like Accounting, Sales, Purchase, Inventory, Human Resource, Project Management, Production & Maintenance which are present in most of the real world business processes.

2. Odoo

Odoo (previously known as Open ERP and TinyERP) is a complete Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software. It is mainly developed to meet the changing needs of an organisation.

Odoo Apps can be used as stand-alone applications, but they also integrate seamlessly so you get a full-featured Open Source ERP when you install several Apps.

3. ERP5

ERP5 is a full featured high end software solution used for mission critical Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) / Customer Relation Management (CRM) / Material Requirements Planning (MRP) / Supply Chain Management (SCM) / Product Design Management (PDM) applications by industrial organisations and government agencies.

All articles in this series:

