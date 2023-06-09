Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft SharePoint

Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.

However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.

This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives to products and services offered by Microsoft.

SharePoint is a web-based collaborative platform that’s often used as a document management and storage system.

SharePoint is proprietary software which is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. OpenProject

OpenProject is an open source web-based project management system for location-independent team collaboration. This is an an easy-to-use, feature-rich application for project management and team collaboration. OpenProject is mature software. Development started in 2012.

2. MyCollab

MyCollab is an open source collaboration platform management. It provides a rich set of features of Project Management, CRM, and Document Management.

3. MediaWiki

MediaWiki is a superb wiki package originally written for Wikipedia, a free encyclopedia project. It is now used by several other projects of the non-profit Wikimedia Foundation and by many other wikis. It is designed to handle a large number of users and pages without imposing too rigid a structure or workflow.

There are many other open source wiki software available for Linux.

4. Nextcloud

Nextcloud is a suite of client-server software for creating and using file hosting services.

