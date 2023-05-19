Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Calculator

Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.

However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.

This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives to products and services offered by Microsoft.

Microsoft Calculator is a simple yet powerful calculator that includes standard, scientific, programmer, and graphing calculator functionality, as well as a set of converters between various units of measurement and currencies.

Calculator is open source software (published under the MIT License), but it’s not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. Qalculate!

Qalculate! is a very powerful and easy to use open source desktop calculator.

This utility is small and simple to use but with much power and versatility under the bonnet. Its features include customizable functions, units, arbitrary precision, plotting, and a graphical interface that uses a one-line fault-tolerant expression entry (although it supports optional traditional buttons).

2. KCalc

KCalc is a calculator for your desktop environment.

In the simple mode it can be used for basic arithmetic operations, but it also provides advanced modes for scientific, statistical and numeral system calculations.

3. Calculator

Calculator is an application that solves mathematical equations.

It’s simple and easy to use.

For more specialized calculators, check out our Calculator roundup.

All articles in this series: