Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Remote Desktop

Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.

However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, the now-abandoned Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.

Microsoft Remote Desktop Connection (RDC) tool lets you connect from afar. Through RDC, you can remotely access multiple computers over the same network, whether they’re at home or at your office.

RDC is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. Remmina

Remmina (formerly known as Grdc) is a remote desktop connection client that can view and control a desktop session running on another system.

It can connect to a VNC platform (using libvncserver0) as well as to windows terminal servers (with rdesktop).

2. RustDesk

RustDesk is remote desktop allowing maintenance of computers and other devices. The software aims for simplicity and ease-of-use, being designed to work out of the box.

If you want to access computers via a public network, normally a go-between is necessary. RustDesk uses a rendezvous/relay server which knows the clients’ ID and how to contact them. RustDesk provides its own relay servers without any payment which are hosted on virtual private servers, but you can also set up your own which lets you design your remote infrastructure.

3. Veyon

Veyon is open source software that lets you monitor and control a group of computers (e.g. classrooms) on a central computer (e.g. an instructor’s computer) and use various features and modes.

Veyon can be used transparently in different environments. This means a teacher computer running Linux can easily access student computers running Windows and vice versa. Veyon provides an user interface which has been optimized for easy use and fast access to all important features.

For other open source remote desktop software, read this roundup.

All articles in this series: