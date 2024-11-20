Remote Display

13 Best Free and Open Source Remote Desktop Clients

Internet

Remote Desktop Control displays the screen of another computer (via Internet or local area network) on a local screen. This type of software enables users to use the mouse and keyboard to control the other computer remotely. It means that a user can work on a remote computer as if he or she was sitting directly in front of it, regardless of the distance between the computers.

Remote desktop applications typically use either the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) or Virtual Network Computing (VNC) protocol. Other remote desktop protocols include Remote Frame Buffer Protocol, Apple Remote Desktop Protocol, NX technology, the X Window System, and the Independent Computing Architecture. In order to establish a remote connection, both the host/server and client have to support the same protocol.

Remote desktop control offers significant benefits to both employees and employers. For example, with remote desktop control network administrators can directly access a user’s desktop, and provide technical support without having to be physically next to the user. Another common use of remote display software is to control multiple computers running different operating systems from a single monitor.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 13 impressive remote desktop clients. We cover remote desktop clients which use the RDP and VNC protocols. We have also included software which employs the SSH protocol which together with X11 forwarding allows encryption of remote X windows traffic. Many of these desktop clients are a complete solution as they include a server.

Ratings chart

Let’s explore the 13 remote desktop software at hand. For each application we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, screenshots, together with links to relevant resources.

Remote Display Clients
TigerVNCPlatform-neutral implementation of VNC
RemminaGTK+/Gnome Remote Desktop Client
X2GoFast terminal server suite based on NoMachine's NX libraries
RustDeskWorks out of the box with no configuration required
VeyonComputer monitoring and classroom management
TurboVNCTightVNC-compatible remote desktop software
FreeRDPRemote Desktop Protocol Implementation
TightVNCClient/server allowing remote network access to graphical desktops
ConnectionsAims at replacing Vinagre as the remote desktop client for GNOME
XpraMulti-platform persistent remote display server with built-in HTML5 client
Dayon!Easy to use, cross-platform remote desktop assistance solution
VinagreVNC client for the Gnome Desktop
rdesktopClient for Windows Terminal Services
Best Free and Open Source SoftwareRead our complete collection of recommended free and open source software. Our curated compilation covers all categories of software.

The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.

There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Please read our FAQ before making a comment.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments