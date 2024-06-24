Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Sticky Notes

Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.

However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, the now-abandoned Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.

Microsoft Sticky Notes is software to create notes, type, ink or add a picture, add text formatting, stick them to the desktop, move them around there freely, close them to the Notes list, and sync them across devices and apps.

We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. Sticky

Sticky is a Python and GTK3-based tool that’s our pick of the bunch.

2. GloboNote

GloboNote is a simple and easy to use note taking application. This software lets you create sticky notes, to-do lists, reminders, personal journals, and things you need to remember.

It is mature software, with a good feature set, yet remains lightweight.

3. KNotes

KNotes is another good example of software to write sticky notes.

4. Xpad

Xpad is a sticky note application for jotting down things to remember.

5. qtPad

qtPad is a modern and highly customizable sticky note program

The software is written using Qt5, a free and open-source widget toolkit for creating graphical user interfaces as well as cross-platform applications that run on various software and hardware platforms.

For more free and open source sticky notes applications, please consult our roundup.

