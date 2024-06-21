Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Paint

Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.

However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, the now defunct Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.

This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives to products and services offered by Microsoft.

Microsoft Paint is a simple raster graphics editor that has been included with all versions of Microsoft Windows.

Paint is proprietary software that’s not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. GIMP

GIMP stands for the GNU Image Manipulation Program, a freely distributed program for photo retouching, image composition and image authoring.

GIMP offers artists the features and flexibility to create truly original artwork.

The software sports a large feature set. It can be used as a simple paint program, an expert quality photo retouching program, an online batch processing system, a mass production image renderer, an image format converter, and much more.

2. Krita

Krita is a professional free and open source painting program. It’s made by artists that want to see affordable art tools for everyone.

Krita is really sublime open source software. It’s very easy to use, intuitive, and offers features and tools for a wide range of digital painting.

We particularly admire its excellent support for displaying brushes, its highly customizable user interface, and easy editing.

3. MyPaint

MyPaint is an open source paint program with dynamic brushes for graphic tablets.

This is a pressure sensitive Wacom tablet paint program. A number of prominent artists use this software.

For other painting software, check out our roundup.

