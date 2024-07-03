Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Power BI

Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.

However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, the now-abandoned Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.

Power BI is a collection of software services, apps, and connectors that work together to turn your unrelated sources of data into coherent, visually immersive, and interactive insights.

Power BI is proprietary software and is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. Metabase

Metabase is an open source business intelligence tool. It lets you ask questions about your data, and displays answers in formats that make sense, whether that’s a bar graph or a detailed table.

2. Grafana

Grafana is an open source platform for monitoring and observability. Compose and scale observability with one or all pieces of the stack.

Grafana allows you to query, visualize, alert on and understand your metrics no matter where they are stored. Create, explore, and share dashboards with your team and foster a data-driven culture.

3. Superset

Apache Superset is a modern, enterprise-ready business intelligence web application.

Superset can replace or augment proprietary business intelligence tools for many teams. Superset integrates well with a variety of data sources. It’s lightweight, intuitive, and loaded with options that make it easy for users of all skill sets to explore and visualize their data, from simple line charts to highly detailed geospatial charts.

4. Pentaho

The Pentaho BI Project is open source application software for enterprise reporting, analysis, dashboard, data mining, workflow and ETL capabilities for business intelligence needs.

The BI Suite Community Edition is intended for: Business intelligence aficionados, open source software programmers, early adopters, and college students.

