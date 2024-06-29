Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Sound Recorder

Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.

However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, the now-abandoned Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.

Sound Recorder (previously called Voice Recorder in Windows 10) is an app for recording lectures, conversations, and other sounds.

Sound Recorder is proprietary software and not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. Sound Recorder

Sound Recorder is a simple, modern sound recorder for GNOME.

The Sound Recorder application enables you to record and play .flac, .ogg (OGG audio, or .oga), and .wav sound files.

2. Reco

Reco focuses on a single task, capturing audio.

By default, recordings are saved to the WAV format, but we can also choose from AAC, FLAC, MP3, Ogg Vorbis, and Opus formats. There’s a slider to automatically save files, and we can select the folder to save them to.

3. Recorder

Recorderis a simple, Qt-based cross-platform audio recording application.

We’ve only included simple audio recording tools here. There are many more feature-laden audio software that captures audio. Please see this roundup.

