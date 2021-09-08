Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Project

Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.

However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.

This series looks at the best free and open source alternatives to products and services offered by Microsoft.

Microsoft Project is project management software product, developed and sold by Microsoft. The software is designed to assist a project manager in developing a schedule, assigning resources to tasks, tracking progress, managing the budget, and analyzing workloads.

This proprietary software is sold as a subscription service. Fortunately there are excellent free and open source alternatives.

1. OpenProject

OpenProject is an open source web-based project management system for location-independent team collaboration. This is an an easy-to-use, feature-rich application for project management and team collaboration. OpenProject is mature software. Development started in 2012.

2. MyCollab

MyCollab is a free, open source collaboration platform management. It provides a rich set of features of Project Management, CRM, and Document Management.

3. ProjectLibre

ProjectLibre is free and open source project management software. It was founded to provide an open source replacement of Microsoft Project desktop. It offers a similar user interface.

For other alternatives, check out our Return to Project Management roundup.

