Cozy – modern audio book player

Linux offers a huge array of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. I’ve reviewed the vast majority for LinuxLinks.

Cozy is different to the music players we’ve covered. While it plays music the software is geared to playing audio books. Cozy is free and open source software. It’s written in Python.

Let’s see how it fares.

Installation

Currently we’re mostly testing software under Ubuntu and Manjaro.

Cozy doesn’t have a package in the standard Ubuntu repositories. Instead we need to add Cozy’s PPA to our system with the command:

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:cozy-team/cozy

Let’s refresh our system with the commands:

$ sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade

We can then proceed and install the software with the command:

$ sudo apt install cozy

There’s good support for other distros too. There’s a package available for Arch and Arch-based distros in the Arch User Repository. There are also packages for openSUSE, VoidLinux, Solus, and MX Linux.

Flatpak is an open source containerized package format similar to Snap. There’s a flatpak available which is useful if there’s no package for your distro.

Failing that, you’ll have to clone the project’s GitHub code and manually compile the source code.

