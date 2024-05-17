Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Narrator

Microsoft’s stance for decades was that community creation and sharing of communal code (later to be known as free and open source software) represented a direct attack on their business. Their battle with Linux stretches back many years. Back in 2001, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously tarnished Linux “a cancer that attaches itself in an intellectual property sense to everything it touches”. Microsoft also initiated its “Get the Facts” marketing campaign from mid-2003, which specifically criticized Linux server usage, total cost of ownership, security, indemnification and reliability. The campaign was widely criticized for spreading misinformation.

However, in recent years, there has been a partial shift by Microsoft to embrace the open source software paradigm. For example, some of their code is open sourced. Examples include Visual Studio Code, .NET Framework, the now-abandoned Atom, and PowerShell. They have also made investments in Linux development, server technology and organizations including the Linux Foundation and Open Source Initiative. They have made acquisitions such as Xamarin to help mobile app development, and GitHub a hugely popular code repository for open source developers. And they have partnered with Canonical, the developers of the popular Ubuntu distro. But many developers remain hugely sceptical about Microsoft and their apparent shift to embrace open source.

Narrator is a screen reader that’s included with every copy of Microsoft Windows. It’s proprietary software and not available for Linux.

We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.

1. Orca Screen Reader

Orca Screen Reader (Orca) is a free, open source scriptable screen reader which provides access to applications and toolkits. It provides alternative access to the desktop by using speech synthesis, braille, and magnification.

Orca also provides a flexible, extensible, and powerful assistive technology that provides end-user access to applications and toolkits that support the AT-SPI (e.g. the GNOME desktop).

2. Speakup

Speakup is a kernel-based speech synthesizer driver suite for Linux. It drives various USB-based, serial-based and ISA-based synthesizer hardware, as well as providing an interface for driving software-based synthesizers in userspace.

Speakup is part of the Linux kernel itself with the Speakup modules present in the Linux kernel for many years. It’s a speech synthesizer that interfaces with numerous synthesizer hardware and from user-space software can interface with /dev/synth for submitting data to the synthesizer.

3. Emacspeak

Emacspeak is a speech interface that allows visually impaired users to interact independently and efficiently with the computer.

Emacspeak speech-enables local and remote information via a consistent and well-integrated user interface. The software is not technically a screen reader. A traditional screen reader speaks the content of the screen, leaving it to the user to interpret the visual layout. Emacspeak, on the other hand, treats speech as a first-class output modality; it speaks the information in a manner that is easy to comprehend when listening.

For more free and open source screen readers, check out our roundup.

