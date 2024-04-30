7 Best Free and Open Source Screen-Readers

A screen-reader is a computer application designed to provide spoken feedback to a blind or visually impaired person. This type of software has been available since the mid 1980s.
The software transmits what text is displayed on the screen into a form that a visually impaired user can understand. This can be auditory, tactile, or both. A lot of research and development was undertaken to provide speech-access to the Graphical User Interface.
Screen-readers read the contents of a visual display. They can use a speech synthesizer to read text aloud letting users listen to the contents appearing in different parts of the display. Other software communicates data via a braille display.
Screen-readers help make the world of computers accessible to visually impaired users.
Here’s our verdict summarized in a legendary LinuxLinks-style chart. The software featured here is free and open source software. Note, Emacspeak takes a different approach. While it’s not technically a screen-reader, it warrants inclusion.
Let’s explore each application in more detail. For each program we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.
|Screen-readers
|Orca Screen Reader
|Screen-reader which provides access to applications and toolkits
|Liblouis
|Braille translator, back-translator and formatter
|Speakup
|Kernel-based speech synthesizer driver suite
|BRLTTY
|Provides access to the console using a refreshable braille display
|Emacspeak
|Emacs extension that provides spoken output
|Odilia
|Rust-based screen reader
|SBW
|Text editor with support for braille input
This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.
