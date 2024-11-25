Remote Display

13 Best Free and Open Source Remote Desktop Servers

Internet

Remote Desktop Control displays the screen of another computer (via Internet or local area network) on a local screen. This type of software enables users to use the mouse and keyboard to control the other computer remotely. It means that a user can work on a remote computer as if he or she was sitting directly in front of it, regardless of the distance between the computers.

Remote desktop applications typically use either the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) or Virtual Network Computing (VNC) protocol. Other remote desktop protocols include Remote Frame Buffer Protocol, Apple Remote Desktop Protocol, NX technology, the X Window System, and the Independent Computing Architecture. In order to establish a remote connection, both the host/server and client have to support the same protocol.

Remote desktop control offers significant benefits to both employees and employers. For example, with remote desktop control network administrators can directly access a user’s desktop, and provide technical support without having to be physically next to the user. Another common use of remote display software is to control multiple computers running different operating systems from a single monitor.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 13 impressive remote desktop servers. Many of these servers are a complete solution as they include a desktop client. There are some additional desktop clients covered in our remote desktop clients roundup.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Ratings chart

Let’s explore the 13 remote desktop servers at hand. For each application we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, screenshots, together with links to relevant resources.

Remote Desktop Servers
TigerVNCPlatform-neutral implementation of VNC
X2GoFast terminal server suite based on NoMachine's NX libraries
RustDeskWorks out of the box with no configuration required
VeyonComputer monitoring and classroom management
TurboVNCTightVNC-compatible remote desktop software
FreeRDPRemote Desktop Protocol Implementation
TightVNCRemote network access to graphical desktops
xrdpAccepts connections from variety of RDP clients
XpraMulti-platform persistent remote display server
GuacamoleClientless remote desktop gateway
OpenSSHEncrypted communication sessions using the ssh protocol
GNOME Remote DesktopDesigned for GNOME using pipewire.
Dayon!Easy to use, cross-platform remote desktop assistance solution
Best Free and Open Source SoftwareRead our complete collection of recommended free and open source software. Our curated compilation covers all categories of software.

The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.

There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments