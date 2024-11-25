13 Best Free and Open Source Remote Desktop Servers

Remote Desktop Control displays the screen of another computer (via Internet or local area network) on a local screen. This type of software enables users to use the mouse and keyboard to control the other computer remotely. It means that a user can work on a remote computer as if he or she was sitting directly in front of it, regardless of the distance between the computers.

Remote desktop applications typically use either the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) or Virtual Network Computing (VNC) protocol. Other remote desktop protocols include Remote Frame Buffer Protocol, Apple Remote Desktop Protocol, NX technology, the X Window System, and the Independent Computing Architecture. In order to establish a remote connection, both the host/server and client have to support the same protocol.

Remote desktop control offers significant benefits to both employees and employers. For example, with remote desktop control network administrators can directly access a user’s desktop, and provide technical support without having to be physically next to the user. Another common use of remote display software is to control multiple computers running different operating systems from a single monitor.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 13 impressive remote desktop servers. Many of these servers are a complete solution as they include a desktop client. There are some additional desktop clients covered in our remote desktop clients roundup.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Let’s explore the 13 remote desktop servers at hand. For each application we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, screenshots, together with links to relevant resources.

Remote Desktop Servers TigerVNC Platform-neutral implementation of VNC X2Go Fast terminal server suite based on NoMachine's NX libraries RustDesk Works out of the box with no configuration required Veyon Computer monitoring and classroom management TurboVNC TightVNC-compatible remote desktop software FreeRDP Remote Desktop Protocol Implementation TightVNC Remote network access to graphical desktops xrdp Accepts connections from variety of RDP clients Xpra Multi-platform persistent remote display server Guacamole Clientless remote desktop gateway OpenSSH Encrypted communication sessions using the ssh protocol GNOME Remote Desktop Designed for GNOME using pipewire. Dayon! Easy to use, cross-platform remote desktop assistance solution