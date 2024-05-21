6 Top Free and Open Source Scala Web Frameworks

One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements.

A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.

Scala is a modern, object-functional, multi-paradigm, Java-based programming and scripting language. It blends functional and object-oriented programming models. Scala introduces several innovative language constructs. It improves on Java’s support for object-oriented programming by traits, which are stackable and cannot have constructor parameters. It also offers closures, a feature that dynamic languages like Python and Ruby have adopted.

When it comes to web development, there are a fairly small range of Scala frameworks to choose. The choice depends on finding the right tool for the job at hand. Here’s our pick of the finest Scala web frameworks.

Let’s explore the 6 Scala web frameworks. For each program we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Scala Web Frameworks Play Based on a lightweight, stateless, web-friendly architecture Xitrum Async and clustered Scala web framework and HTTP(S) server Finatra Scala services framework built on top of TwitterServer and Finagle Lift Powerful, secure web framework. Lift is composed on discrete elements Udash Scala framework for building beautiful and maintainable web applications Skinny Full-stack web app framework to build Servlet applications

