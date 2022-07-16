6 Best Free and Open Source JavaScript-Based Web Content Management Systems

A web content management system (WCMS) is software designed to simplify the publication of Web content. In particular, it enables content creators to submit content without requiring technical knowledge of HTML or the uploading of files. A CMS is most commonly used in creating an intranet or in establishing a presence on the Web.

This type of software that keeps track of every piece of content on a Web site. Content can be simple text, photos, music, video, documents, or just about anything you can think of. A major advantage of using a CMS is that it requires almost no technical skill or knowledge to manage.

Not only do content management systems help website users with content editing, they also take care of a lot of “behind the scenes” work such as automatically generating navigation elements, making content searchable and indexable, keeping track of users, their permissions and security setting, and much more.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 6 high quality free JavaScript-based Linux WCMS. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wishes to manage a website.

Here’s our verdict. All the software featured here is published under an open source license.

Let’s explore the 6 JavaScript-based WCMS tools at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

JavaScript-Based Content Management Systems Strapi Node.js Headless CMS to easily build fully customisable APIs Ghost Powerful app for new-media creators Netlify CMS Git-based CMS for static site generators Keystone Headless CMS for Node.js — built with GraphQL and React Apostrophe Full-featured, open-source CMS built with Node.js Payload Powerful TypeScript headless CMS

