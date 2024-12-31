Best Free and Open Source Software: November and December 2024 Updates

Software

Here are the latest updates to our compilation of recommended software. It’s been another busy couple of months.

Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion. Open source software at its finest.

The updates are in accordance with our recent announcement regarding the ongoing plans underway to massively revamp the site.

Your Help is Really Appreciated

Help icon

  • Make a donation to the site. LinuxLinks relies on the generosity of its community through donations to help us maintain and improve the site.
  • Spotted a good open source program not listed? Complete this simple form for the program to be added.
  • We are a small group of open source enthusiasts writing about we enjoy. Join us!
  • Add a link to LinuxLinks.com on your website or on social media.
  • Design attractive and eye-catching images we can use such as a cool logo, improved word clouds, or anything else! Unleash your creative juices.
  • We love receiving your thoughts. Your comment may be an insight, opinion, suggestion, idea or feedback that is relevant to the subject of an article.

The tables below show all of our software roundups published in November and December 2024.

December 2024CategoryArticle
Internet RadioAudioSpotify Clients (Text-Based)
Web DeliveryWeb AppsJavaScript-Based Web Content Management Systems
StockmarketFinancePersonal Finance
ProductivityProductivityNon-GTK non-Qt File Managers
Object Relational MappingCodingTerminal String Styling Tools
Web DeliveryWeb AppsTypeScript-Based Web Content Management Systems
Replacements for duUtilitiesClocks
Replacements for duUtilitiesShutdown Timers
Replacements for duUtilitiesReplacements for ls
Replacements for duUtilitiesSystem Resources Monitoring (GUI Tools)
Document ManagementDocumentsTools for Novelists
Replacements for duUtilities Find and Delete Duplicate Files (GUI Tools)
Object Relational MappingCodingJava Micro-Frameworks
Replacements for duUtilitiesFind and Delete Duplicate Files (CLI Tools)
Replacements for duUtilitiesDiff Tools (Terminal-Based)
Genome Browsers - Web BasedScienceWeather Tools (Terminal-Based)
Object Relational MappingCodingLightweight Front-End Frameworks
YouTube ToolsVideoMedia Players
Replacements for duUtilitiesAlternatives to the Top Utility
Web BrowsersInternetFile Synchronization Tools
Object Relational MappingCodingRust Frontend Web Frameworks
Genome Browsers - Web BasedScienceWeather Tools (GUI-based)
Vulnerability detectionSecuritySteganography Tools
Web DeliveryWeb AppsDart Static Site Generators
Replacements for duUtilitiesBatch Renamers (Terminal-Based)
Object Relational MappingCodingRust Web Frameworks
Web DeliveryWeb AppsPHP Static Site Generators
November 2024CategoryArticle
System AdministrationSystem AdminPower Management Tools
CraftingOtherEmoji Pickers (GUI)
Web DeliveryWeb AppsC# Static Site Generators
Document ManagementDocumentsPDF Tools
Web DeliveryWeb AppsRuby Static Site Generators
Document ManagementDocumentsPDF Manipulation Tools
Web DeliveryWeb AppsRust Static Site Generators
Web BrowsersInternetRemote Desktop Servers
Web DeliveryWeb AppsTypeScript Static Site Generators
Internet RadioAudioMusic Servers
Vulnerability detectionSecurityReverse Vulnerability Analysis Tools
Web DeliveryWeb AppsGo Static Site Generators
Web BrowsersInternetFile Sharing Tools
Web DeliveryWeb AppsJavaScript Static Site Generators
Web BrowsersInternetNews Aggregators (Terminal-Based)
Web BrowsersInternetRemote Desktop Clients
Internet RadioGraphics3D Model Viewers
Object Relational MappingCodingRust Web Micro-Frameworks
Web DeliveryWeb AppsLua Static Site Generators
Web DeliveryWeb AppsScheme Static Site Generators
Vulnerability detectionSecurityWireless Security Tools
Replacements for duUtilitiesReplacements for du
Vulnerability detectionSecurityNetwork Intrusion Detection Systems
ProductivityProductivityFile Managers (Console)
Web DeliveryWeb AppsFlat File Content Management Systems
Web DeliveryWeb AppsLightweight Alternatives to WordPress
Internet RadioGraphicsFlickr Tools
Genome Browsers - Web BasedScienceStatistical Analysis Tools
Internet RadioGraphicsAnimation Tools
Vulnerability detectionSecurityFirewall Tools
GraphicsPainting Tools
Internet RadioAudioGraphical Podcast Tools
Object Relational MappingCodingSelf-Hosted Pastebin Alternatives

For our entire collection, check out the categories below. This is the largest compilation of recommended software. The collection includes hundreds of articles, with comprehensive sections on internet, graphics, games, programming, science, office, utilities, and more. Almost all of the software is free and open source.

Document Management Systems
Documents - Explore our recommended software for businesses including office suites, databases, and business intelligence tools. There's also comprehensive coverage of text editors.
Web Browsers
Internet - A huge section looking at all the essential internet and networking software. Areas covered include as web browsers, email clients and servers, instant messaging, remote desktop, network servers, VoIP and more.
Education
Education - Linux makes a stable and reliable platform for educational purposes. There's software here perfectly crafted for students, teachers, and educational institutions.
Internet Radio
Audio - We cover everything audio related here such as music players, music servers, internet radio, synthesizers, scorewriters, Digital Audio Workstations, and audio editors.
YouTube Tools
Video - Another field where open source is particularly strong. We examine video players, editors, and converters. YouTube tools feature together with subtitle downloaders and editors.
Paint Palette
Graphics - Creative people will be in their element here. Explore great open source image viewers, camera tools, animation, HDR imaging, photo management, ray tracing, fractals, and much more.
System Administration
System Admin - The software featured here plays an essential role in the maintenance and operation of Linux computer systems and networks. Backup software is also explored in detail.
Docks
Desktop - Explore the best desktop environments, as well as extensions/widgets which extend GNOME and KDE, the gamut of window managers, application launchers, and docks.
Productivity
Productivity - Improve your workflow with sublime file managers, diary, e-book, collection managers, clocks, calendars, calculators, mind-mapping, note-taking, sticky notes, task managers, terminal emulators, and more.
Genome Browsers - Web Based
Science - Linux is the top choice for data scientists worldwide. Explore the finest software in the fields of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Astronomy, and more.
Games
Games - Play great free and open source games spanning all the different types of games including first-person shooters, 2D shooters, educational, racing, simulation, and much more.
Vulnerability detection
Security - Security has always been a cornerstone of Linux but no operating system is totally secure. Look to harden your system with a firewall, use encryption, as well as monitoring networks, detect anti-malware, and more.
Replacements for du
Utilities - A kind of system software designed to help analyze, configure, optimize and maintain the computer. Review this section in conjunction with the System Admin section.
Object Relational Mapping
Coding - Linux provides everything a developer could want in the coding department. We feature the finest compilers, debuggers, CD/CI, IDEs, prototyping, object-relational mapping, web frameworks, and more.
Stockmarket
Finance - Explore a wide spectrum of financial software including personal finance, stock trading, investment analysis, accounting, stock market, economics, business solutions, and microfinance.
Web Delivery
Web Apps - Learn about the finest free and open source applications that are accessed via a web browser over a network. We also cover software that's reliant on a web browser to run.
Crafting
Other - There's something here if you're looking for help in tracing your ancestry, or help with handicraft. We also explore the lighter side of Linux with candy and humor. Raise a smile!
Programming Books
Books - Do you want to master a programming language? We cover all bases here. Learn C, C++, Java, Python, R, or whatever takes your fancy with awesome free books and tutorials.

Click the icons above to view each section.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Please read our Comment FAQ before posting a comment.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments