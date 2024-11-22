File Managers

11 Best Free and Open Source File Sharing Tools

Internet

There are many ways you can transfer files between computers. Here’s a few methods. We can transfer files between two hosts on Linux using the scp command. The scp command establishes a secure connection between the two hosts and it uses the standard SSH port in order to transfer files. Alternatively, many people send files as attachments although there are often limitations with this method. Or users frequently use file hosting services in the cloud, WebTorrents, a personal server, wormhole and many others.

We are always on the look out for easy, simple and secure ways to transfer files and folders.

Many of the tools in this roundup are good replacements for AirDrop, letting you wirelessly send documents, photos, videos, websites, map locations, and more to a nearby device.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.

Ratings chart

Let’s explore the file sharing tools in more detail. Click the links below to learn all about each tool.

File Sharing Tools
LocalSendCross-platform alternative to AirDrop
CrocSecurely transfer files and folders
Magic WormholeProvides a library and a command-line tool named wormhole
ShareDropWeb application inspired by AirDrop
PairDropTransfer files with no setup and no signup
SnapdropLocal file sharing in your browser
SendSimple private file sharing. Fork of the discontinued Firefox Send.
WarpFast and secure file transfer over the internet or local network
qrcpTransfer files over Wi-Fi from your computer to a mobile device
dragitIntuitive file sharing between devices
SharikShare files via Wi-Fi or mobile hotspot
Best Free and Open Source SoftwareRead our complete collection of recommended free and open source software. Our curated compilation covers all categories of software.

The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.

There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
User0
User0
10 hours ago

What about SyncThing?

0
Reply