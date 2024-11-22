11 Best Free and Open Source File Sharing Tools

There are many ways you can transfer files between computers. Here’s a few methods. We can transfer files between two hosts on Linux using the scp command. The scp command establishes a secure connection between the two hosts and it uses the standard SSH port in order to transfer files. Alternatively, many people send files as attachments although there are often limitations with this method. Or users frequently use file hosting services in the cloud, WebTorrents, a personal server, wormhole and many others.

We are always on the look out for easy, simple and secure ways to transfer files and folders.

Many of the tools in this roundup are good replacements for AirDrop, letting you wirelessly send documents, photos, videos, websites, map locations, and more to a nearby device.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.

Let’s explore the file sharing tools in more detail. Click the links below to learn all about each tool.

File Sharing Tools LocalSend Cross-platform alternative to AirDrop Croc Securely transfer files and folders Magic Wormhole Provides a library and a command-line tool named wormhole ShareDrop Web application inspired by AirDrop PairDrop Transfer files with no setup and no signup Snapdrop Local file sharing in your browser Send Simple private file sharing. Fork of the discontinued Firefox Send. Warp Fast and secure file transfer over the internet or local network qrcp Transfer files over Wi-Fi from your computer to a mobile device dragit Intuitive file sharing between devices Sharik Share files via Wi-Fi or mobile hotspot