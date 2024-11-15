Wifi

9 Best Free and Open Source Wireless Security Tools

Internet, Security, Software

Wireless security is the prevention of unauthorized access or damage to computers or data using wireless networks, which include Wi-Fi networks. The term may also refer to the protection of the wireless network itself from adversaries seeking to damage the confidentiality, integrity, or availability of the network.

To improve wireless security it’s important to be aware of measures that are used to bypass security. We cover software that’s useful for penetration testing and security assessment. Target users include security professionals and pentesters.

It’s important to remember wireless security toools are only part of a security solution. They should be used together with other security software such as network firewalls and intrusion prevention systems.

Here’s our verdict on the finest wireless security tools, captured in a LinuxLinks ratings chart. We only feature free and open source software here.

Ratings chart

Let’s explore the 9 wireless security tools. For each application we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screenshot of the program in action, together with links to relevant resources.

Wireless Security Tools
URHComplete suite for wireless protocol investigation
bettercapSwiss Army knife for 802.11, BLE, IPv4 and IPv6 networks reconnaissance
airgeddonMulti-use bash script for Linux systems to audit wireless networks
aircrack-ngWiFi security auditing tools suite
wavemonncurses-based monitoring for wireless network devices
Kismet802.11 layer2 wireless network detector, sniffer, intrusion detection system
HORSTHighly Optimized Radio Scanning Tool
LinSSIDGraphical wireless scanning
Fern Wifi CrackerWireless security auditing and attack software

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.

Best Free and Open Source SoftwareRead our complete collection of recommended free and open source software. Our curated compilation covers all categories of software.

The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.

There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Please read our FAQ before making a comment.

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ayi Ariquater
Ayi Ariquater
2 years ago

Nice

0
Reply