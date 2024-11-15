9 Best Free and Open Source Wireless Security Tools

Wireless security is the prevention of unauthorized access or damage to computers or data using wireless networks, which include Wi-Fi networks. The term may also refer to the protection of the wireless network itself from adversaries seeking to damage the confidentiality, integrity, or availability of the network.

To improve wireless security it’s important to be aware of measures that are used to bypass security. We cover software that’s useful for penetration testing and security assessment. Target users include security professionals and pentesters.

It’s important to remember wireless security toools are only part of a security solution. They should be used together with other security software such as network firewalls and intrusion prevention systems.

Here’s our verdict on the finest wireless security tools, captured in a LinuxLinks ratings chart. We only feature free and open source software here.

Let’s explore the 9 wireless security tools. For each application we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, a screenshot of the program in action, together with links to relevant resources.

Wireless Security Tools URH Complete suite for wireless protocol investigation bettercap Swiss Army knife for 802.11, BLE, IPv4 and IPv6 networks reconnaissance airgeddon Multi-use bash script for Linux systems to audit wireless networks aircrack-ng WiFi security auditing tools suite wavemon ncurses-based monitoring for wireless network devices Kismet 802.11 layer2 wireless network detector, sniffer, intrusion detection system HORST Highly Optimized Radio Scanning Tool LinSSID Graphical wireless scanning Fern Wifi Cracker Wireless security auditing and attack software

