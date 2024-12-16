10 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based Weather Tools

Are you worried about global warming? Or are you looking for weather forecasts at your fingers? What’s the difference between climate change and weather. Weather refers to short term atmospheric (minutes to months) changes in the atmosphere. Climate is the weather of a specific region averaged over a long period of time.
Most people think of weather in terms of temperature, humidity, precipitation, cloudiness, brightness, visibility, wind, and atmospheric pressure, as in high and low pressure. In most places, weather changes from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season.
This article focuses on terminal-based weather tools for Linux. We only feature free and open source software here. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.
Let’s scrutinize the tools at hand. For each utility we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, screenshots, together with links to relevant resources.
|Terminal-Based Weather Tools
|Wego
|ASCII weather app for the terminal written in Go
|wttr.ini
|Curl the weather
|girouette
|Sources its data from OpenWeather
|AnsiWeather
|Current weather conditions in your terminal
|wthrr
|Weather companion for the terminal
|weather
|Go-based tool
|weather
|Quick access to current weather conditions and forecasts
|tempy
|Visually pleasing weather report
|weather-cli
|Uses the Open-Meteo API
|metar
|Weather report tool
This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.
Hi, thanks for the reviews and your beautiful site that I consider one of the best on Linux.
Just to inform you that you have forgotten a very well done and complete tool, and available in three versions gradually more advanced (although I could not use emoji).
His name is wttr.in
Greetings
Thanks for your comments
We didn’t forget about that one. It’s really a ‘service’ rather than an app.
Maybe you should detail software you have deliberately not included?
In rare instances, we already do this. But generally listing software which we’ve not included would not be sensible, in part because there’s lots of software that’s unmaintained or difficult to get working with current releases of popular distros. And there’s lots of software that’s not eligible for inclusion for one reason or another.