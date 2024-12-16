Weather image

10 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based Weather Tools

Are you worried about global warming? Or are you looking for weather forecasts at your fingers? What’s the difference between climate change and weather. Weather refers to short term atmospheric (minutes to months) changes in the atmosphere. Climate is the weather of a specific region averaged over a long period of time.

Most people think of weather in terms of temperature, humidity, precipitation, cloudiness, brightness, visibility, wind, and atmospheric pressure, as in high and low pressure. In most places, weather changes from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season.

This article focuses on terminal-based weather tools for Linux. We only feature free and open source software here. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.

Ratings chart

Let’s scrutinize the tools at hand. For each utility we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, screenshots, together with links to relevant resources.

Terminal-Based Weather Tools
WegoASCII weather app for the terminal written in Go
wttr.iniCurl the weather
girouetteSources its data from OpenWeather
AnsiWeatherCurrent weather conditions in your terminal
wthrrWeather companion for the terminal
weatherGo-based tool
weatherQuick access to current weather conditions and forecasts
tempyVisually pleasing weather report
weather-cliUses the Open-Meteo API
metarWeather report tool

