10 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based Weather Tools

Are you worried about global warming? Or are you looking for weather forecasts at your fingers? What’s the difference between climate change and weather. Weather refers to short term atmospheric (minutes to months) changes in the atmosphere. Climate is the weather of a specific region averaged over a long period of time.

Most people think of weather in terms of temperature, humidity, precipitation, cloudiness, brightness, visibility, wind, and atmospheric pressure, as in high and low pressure. In most places, weather changes from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season.

This article focuses on terminal-based weather tools for Linux. We only feature free and open source software here. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.

Let’s scrutinize the tools at hand. For each utility we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, screenshots, together with links to relevant resources.

Terminal-Based Weather Tools Wego ASCII weather app for the terminal written in Go wttr.ini Curl the weather girouette Sources its data from OpenWeather AnsiWeather Current weather conditions in your terminal wthrr Weather companion for the terminal weather Go-based tool weather Quick access to current weather conditions and forecasts tempy Visually pleasing weather report weather-cli Uses the Open-Meteo API metar Weather report tool

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.