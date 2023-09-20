girouette – terminal-based weather app

Most people think of weather in terms of temperature, humidity, precipitation, cloudiness, brightness, visibility, wind, and atmospheric pressure, as in high and low pressure. In most places, weather changes from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season.

girouette is software which displays the current weather in the terminal. It sources its data from OpenWeather, supports advanced fonts such as Nerd Fonts, and offers full colour support.

The software is written in Rust and published under an open source license.

Installation

The developer provides a package for Debian/Ubuntu, as well as a fully static Linux binary using the musl libc.

We tested the software using Manjaro. Surprisingly, there’s currently no package available in the Arch User Repository, but a manual build is painless.

Clone the project’s GitHub repository.

$ git clone https://github.com/gourlaysama/girouette

Change to the newly created directory.

$ cd girouette

We use Cargo to build the software. Cargo is the Rust package manager. It downloads the Rust package’s dependencies, compiles the packages, and makes distributable packages.

$ cargo build --release

This creates the executable girouette in the ./target/release directory.

To reduce the file size, we can use strip, a utility which discard symbols and other data from object files.

$ strip girouette

