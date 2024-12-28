12 Best Free and Open Source Terminal String Styling Tools

Frontend developers appreciate the importance of UI design as it’s a critical part of developing an app. With terminal-based tools, visual design might not be foremost in a developer’s mind. While the design is constrained, it’s still important to communicate terminal output in the best way possible.
Adding color and styling to terminal output helps make a command line interface more engaging, informative, and easy to understand.
This roundup showcases the best tools for terminal string styling.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
Let’s explore the 12 tools at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.
|Terminal String Styling Tools
|Rich
|Python library for rich text and beautiful formatting
|Chalk
|Bills itself as “Terminal string styling done right”
|picocolors
|Tiny and fast library for terminal output formatting
|yoctocolors
|Small and fast command-line coloring package
|colorette
|Set your terminal text color and styles
|yachalk
|Clone of Chalk written in Python
|kleur
|Node.js library for formatting terminal text with ANSI colors
|sty
|String styling for your terminal
|ansi-colors
|Add ANSI colors to terminal text
|termcolor
|ANSI color formatting for output in the terminal
|colored
|Simple Python library for color and formatting in terminal
|ansicolors
|ANSI colors for Python
