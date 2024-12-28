12 Best Free and Open Source Terminal String Styling Tools

Frontend developers appreciate the importance of UI design as it’s a critical part of developing an app. With terminal-based tools, visual design might not be foremost in a developer’s mind. While the design is constrained, it’s still important to communicate terminal output in the best way possible.

Adding color and styling to terminal output helps make a command line interface more engaging, informative, and easy to understand.

This roundup showcases the best tools for terminal string styling.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Let’s explore the 12 tools at hand. For each title we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Terminal String Styling Tools Rich Python library for rich text and beautiful formatting Chalk Bills itself as “Terminal string styling done right” picocolors Tiny and fast library for terminal output formatting yoctocolors Small and fast command-line coloring package colorette Set your terminal text color and styles yachalk Clone of Chalk written in Python kleur Node.js library for formatting terminal text with ANSI colors sty String styling for your terminal ansi-colors Add ANSI colors to terminal text termcolor ANSI color formatting for output in the terminal colored Simple Python library for color and formatting in terminal ansicolors ANSI colors for Python