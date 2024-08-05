Emoji

12 Best Free and Open Source GUI Emoji Pickers

Other, Software, Utilities

The internet has rapidly transformed the way we communicate. Since body language and verbal tone are not conveyed in text messages or e-mails, we’ve developed alternate ways to convey nuanced meaning. The most prominent change to our online style has been the addition of two new-age hieroglyphic languages: emoticons and emoji.

Emoji originated from the smiley, which first evolved into emoticons, followed by emoji and stickers in recent years. Smiley first appeared in the 1960s and is regarded as the first expression symbols. Smiley is a yellow face with two dots for eyes and a wide grin which is printed on buttons, brooches, and t-shirts.

An emoji is a pictogram, logogram, ideogram or smiley embedded in text and used in electronic messages and web pages. The main function of emoji is to provide emotional cues otherwise missing from typed conversation.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart. We only feature open source software here.

Ratings chart

Let’s explore the 12 GUI emoji tools. For each application we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

GUI Emoji Pickers
Feeling FinderSimple but very effective emoji picker written in Dart and C++
EmoteWritten in GTK3, the program is lightweight and stays out of your way
SmileEmoji picker with custom tags support
jomeProvides most of the interesting emojis of Emoji 13.1
Emoji PickerPart of ibus-typing-booster, completion input method for faster typing
Emoji MartModern emoji picker
Emoji SelectorGNOME extension provides a searchable popup menu with most emojis
FlemoziSimple, fast and lightweight emoji picker
wofi-emojiSimple emoji selector for Wayland using wofi
bemojiEmoji picker that remembers your favorites
x11-emoji-pickerDialog / emoji picker inspired by the Windows 10 emoji picker
MinglePlay with Google’s Emoji Kitchen

We cover terminal-based emoji tools in this article.

This article has been revamped in line with our recent announcement.

Best Free and Open Source SoftwareRead our complete collection of recommended free and open source software. Our curated compilation covers all categories of software.

The software collection forms part of our series of informative articles for Linux enthusiasts. There are hundreds of in-depth reviews, open source alternatives to proprietary software from large corporations like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Adobe, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, and Autodesk.

There are also fun things to try, hardware, free programming books and tutorials, and much more.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments