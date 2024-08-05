12 Best Free and Open Source GUI Emoji Pickers

The internet has rapidly transformed the way we communicate. Since body language and verbal tone are not conveyed in text messages or e-mails, we’ve developed alternate ways to convey nuanced meaning. The most prominent change to our online style has been the addition of two new-age hieroglyphic languages: emoticons and emoji.

Emoji originated from the smiley, which first evolved into emoticons, followed by emoji and stickers in recent years. Smiley first appeared in the 1960s and is regarded as the first expression symbols. Smiley is a yellow face with two dots for eyes and a wide grin which is printed on buttons, brooches, and t-shirts.

An emoji is a pictogram, logogram, ideogram or smiley embedded in text and used in electronic messages and web pages. The main function of emoji is to provide emotional cues otherwise missing from typed conversation.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart. We only feature open source software here.

Let’s explore the 12 GUI emoji tools. For each application we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

GUI Emoji Pickers Feeling Finder Simple but very effective emoji picker written in Dart and C++ Emote Written in GTK3, the program is lightweight and stays out of your way Smile Emoji picker with custom tags support jome Provides most of the interesting emojis of Emoji 13.1 Emoji Picker Part of ibus-typing-booster, completion input method for faster typing Emoji Mart Modern emoji picker Emoji Selector GNOME extension provides a searchable popup menu with most emojis Flemozi Simple, fast and lightweight emoji picker wofi-emoji Simple emoji selector for Wayland using wofi bemoji Emoji picker that remembers your favorites x11-emoji-picker Dialog / emoji picker inspired by the Windows 10 emoji picker Mingle Play with Google’s Emoji Kitchen

We cover terminal-based emoji tools in this article.

