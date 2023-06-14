Flemozi – lightweight emoji picker

The internet has rapidly transformed the way we communicate. Since body language and verbal tone are not conveyed in text messages or e-mails, we’ve developed alternate ways to convey nuanced meaning. The most prominent change to our online style has been the addition of two new-age hieroglyphic languages: emoticons and emoji.

Emoji originated from the smiley, which first evolved into emoticons, followed by emoji and stickers in recent years. Smiley first appeared in the 1960s and is regarded as the first expression symbols. Smiley is a yellow face with two dots for eyes and a wide grin which is printed on buttons, brooches, and t-shirts.

An emoji is a pictogram, logogram, ideogram or smiley embedded in text and used in electronic messages and web pages. The main function of emoji is to provide emotional cues otherwise missing from typed conversation.

Flemozi is billed as a simple, fast and lightweight emoji picker for desktop operating systems. It’s written in Dart and published under an open source license.

Installation

Flemozi is available in the Arch User Repository including a binary release. For our testing, we used that binary release.

We did build the software although having to set the library path at the command line isn’t ideal. Bear in mind that the compressed tarball also doesn’t create it’s own directory. Sloppy.

You probably won’t need to build the software in any event. The developer provides packages for Debian/Ubuntu and Fedora. If you’re running a different distro, there’s also an AppImage available. AppImage is a universal software format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application. AppImage doesn’t really install software. It’s a compressed image with all the dependencies and libraries needed to run the desired software. If you’re new to AppImage, read our Linux for Starters section.

And if you’re lurking on the dark side, there are packages/binaries available for macOS and Windows.

