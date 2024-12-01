16 Top Free and Open Source Rust Web Frameworks

One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements.
A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.
Rust is a systems programming language that runs fast, prevents segmentation faults, and guarantees thread safety. It accomplishes these goals by being memory safe without using garbage collection. The language enables developers to write programs with the performance and control of a low-level language, but with the powerful abstractions of a high-level language.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
Let’s explore the 16 Rust web frameworks. For each program we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.
|Rust Web Frameworks
|Rocket
|Async web framework focusing on usability, security, extensibility, and speed.
|axum
|Ergonomic and modular web framework
|warp
|Composable, web server framework
|hyper
|Protective and efficient HTTP library
|Iron
|Extensible, concurrency focused web development
|Gotham
|Flexible web framework that promotes stability, safety, security and speed
|Poem
|Full-featured and easy-to-use web framework
|ntex
|Framework for composable network services
|nickel
|Simple and lightweight foundation for web applications
|Trillium
|Modular toolkit for building async web applications
|Thruster
|Fast, middleware based, web framework
|Viz
|Fast, robust, flexible, lightweight web framework
|zino
|Next-generation framework for composable applications
|Xitca-Web
|HTTP library and web framework
|Graphul
|Express inspired web framework
|Roa
|Async web framework inspired by koa, lightweight but powerful
