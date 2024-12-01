16 Top Free and Open Source Rust Web Frameworks

One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements.

A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.

Rust is a systems programming language that runs fast, prevents segmentation faults, and guarantees thread safety. It accomplishes these goals by being memory safe without using garbage collection. The language enables developers to write programs with the performance and control of a low-level language, but with the powerful abstractions of a high-level language.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Let’s explore the 16 Rust web frameworks. For each program we have compiled its own portal page, a full description with an in-depth analysis of its features, together with links to relevant resources.

Rust Web Frameworks Rocket Async web framework focusing on usability, security, extensibility, and speed. axum Ergonomic and modular web framework warp Composable, web server framework hyper Protective and efficient HTTP library Iron Extensible, concurrency focused web development Gotham Flexible web framework that promotes stability, safety, security and speed Poem Full-featured and easy-to-use web framework ntex Framework for composable network services nickel Simple and lightweight foundation for web applications Trillium Modular toolkit for building async web applications Thruster Fast, middleware based, web framework Viz Fast, robust, flexible, lightweight web framework zino Next-generation framework for composable applications Xitca-Web HTTP library and web framework Graphul Express inspired web framework Roa Async web framework inspired by koa, lightweight but powerful