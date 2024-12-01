16 Top Free and Open Source Rust Web Frameworks

Development Tools

One of the types of software that’s important for a web developer is the web framework. A framework “is a code library that makes a developer’s life easier when building reliable, scalable, and maintainable web applications” by providing reusable code or extensions for common operations. By saving development time, developers can concentrate on application logic rather than mundane elements.

A web framework offers the developer a choice about how to solve a specific problem. By using a framework, a developer lets the framework control portions of their application. While it’s perfectly possible to code a web application without using a framework, it’s more practical to use one.

Rust is a systems programming language that runs fast, prevents segmentation faults, and guarantees thread safety. It accomplishes these goals by being memory safe without using garbage collection. The language enables developers to write programs with the performance and control of a low-level language, but with the powerful abstractions of a high-level language.

Rust Web Frameworks
RocketAsync web framework focusing on usability, security, extensibility, and speed.
axumErgonomic and modular web framework
warpComposable, web server framework
hyperProtective and efficient HTTP library
IronExtensible, concurrency focused web development
GothamFlexible web framework that promotes stability, safety, security and speed
PoemFull-featured and easy-to-use web framework
ntexFramework for composable network services
nickelSimple and lightweight foundation for web applications
TrilliumModular toolkit for building async web applications
ThrusterFast, middleware based, web framework
VizFast, robust, flexible, lightweight web framework
zinoNext-generation framework for composable applications
Xitca-WebHTTP library and web framework
GraphulExpress inspired web framework
RoaAsync web framework inspired by koa, lightweight but powerful
