11 Best Free and Open Source GUI Weather Tools

What’s the difference between climate change and weather. Weather refers to short term atmospheric (minutes to months) changes in the atmosphere. Climate is the weather of a specific region averaged over a long period of time.

Most people think of weather in terms of temperature, humidity, precipitation, cloudiness, brightness, visibility, wind, and atmospheric pressure, as in high and low pressure. In most places, weather changes from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season.

GUI Weather Software WeeWX Interacts with weather stations to produce graphs/reports OpenWeather Refined GNOME shell extension which displays weather information Mousam Weather at a glance GTK Meteo Weather forecast application meteo-qt System tray application for weather status information Condensed Weather KDE Plasma widget Weather Monitor the current weather conditions Halo Weather software written in Python wmweather+ National Weather Service METAR bulletins, ANV and MRF forecasts Kweather Convergent weather application for Plasma Nimbus Minimal weather applet

