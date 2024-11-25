Mousam – weather at a glance

Linux has a good range of weather based apps, both GUI and terminal-based.

Mousam is a GUI-based app that provides you with detailed weather information.

We take a look at the application.

Installation

We evaluated Mousam using Manjaro, an Arch-based distro, as well as the ubiquitous Ubuntu 24.10 distro.

With Manjaro, Pamac (Manjaro’s front-end installation tool) lets us install Mousam from a Flatpak, or we can build the software from the Arch User Repository (AUR). We chose to build the software.

The developer provides cross-distro Flatpak and Snap. There is also an unofficial package for Debian.

With Ubuntu, we installed the Flatpak using the useful bauh utility.

In Operation

Here’s an image of Mousam in action.

As you can see, the program displays real-time temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction, UV index, pressure, air pollution as well as the time of sunrise and sunset. The interface is rather snazzy with great visuals with its graphs and bars.

By default, there’s a weather forecast for tomorrow, but this can be changed to a 7 day forecast (as shown below).

The software lets you define multiple locations. By default, Delhi in India is added, but it’s easy to add additional locations.

By default the program uses a dynamic backgound which changes with the current weather conditions. This can be disabled. The metric system (Celsius, km/h, kilometre etc), is used by default, but this can be changed to imperial units (Fahrenheit, mph, miles). There’s also the option to show precipitation in inches.

Summary

Mousam gets our firm recommendation. It’s visually impressive, with the information well laid out.

Mousam uses GTK4 using Libadwaita and Cairo for graphics, and fetches weather data from the Open-Meteo API, ensuring accurate and timely information.

The ps_mem utility reports that memory usage is around 154MB.

Website: amit9838.github.io/mousam

Support: GitHub Code Repository

Developer: Amit Chaudhary

License: GNU General Public License v3.0

Mousam is written in Python and JavaScript. Learn Python with our recommended free books and free tutorials. Learn JavaScript with our recommended free books and free tutorials.